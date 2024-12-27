Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced an opportunity to join its Advisory Boards. Advisory Boards will play a critical role in helping ensure that the District Attorney’s Office remains informed and responsive to issues of concern to various communities and interest groups in Los Angeles County. The application process is open to all interested residents.
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was elected on Nov. 5 in the 2024 General Election as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles. He defeated incumbent George Gascón who had garnered much criticism for being “soft” on crime.
The following boards are open for membership applications:
Women’s Advisory Board
Latino Advisory Board
African American Advisory Board
Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Advisory Board
Interfaith Advisory Board
LGBTQ + Advisory Board
Crime Victims Advisory Board
Business and Professions Advisory Board
Homelessness Advisory Board
If you are interested in becoming a member of one or more of the Advisory Boards identified above, please submit an application that includes the following:
Your Name
Your Address and Preferred Phone Number(s)
The Advisory Board(s) you are interested in joining.
A brief statement (500 words or less) in which you explain why you are interested in serving on the Advisory Board(s) for which you are applying and how you believe you could contribute to the work of the Board.
Please send your completed application to:
Priscilla Musso, Bureau Director
Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office
Hall of Justice
211 W. Temple Street, Suite 1200
Los Angeles, CA 90012
