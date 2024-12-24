County Resources Available to Help Prepare for Upcoming Storm Season

|
Four students from California Institute of the Arts Character Animation program have been awarded scholarships by ASIFA-Hollywood’s Animation Educators Forum for the 2024-25 academic year.
|
On Sunday, Dec. 15, nearly 2,000 people dressed in their favorite holiday outfits attended the Metrolink Holiday Express Train at the city of Santa Clarita’s Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center in Canyon Country.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets raw food following a voluntary recall of Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples.
|
The joy of the holiday season can quickly be ruined by scams, theft and fraud. Before you make a purchase or a donation it’s important to use caution. To help you navigate safely through the holidays
|
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Monday, Jan.20 at 8 a.m.
|
Are you ready for storm season? During heavy rain, Los Angeles County is particularly prone to flooding and erosion because so much of the land is paved over and debris can cause stormwater drains to become clogged or backed up.
|
Two CalArtian-directed films earned nods this year for Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category.
|
The Mosaiq creative Collection will host a feel good pop-up market 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Venue Valencia, 28678 The Old Road Valencia, CA 91355.
|
Sometimes the best you can hope for when going against the best is to learn from the experience. And that's what The Master's University women's basketball team is hoping for after getting beat 97-77 by NAIA No. 1 Dordt University (IA) Wednesday, Dec. 18 on the final day of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
|
Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle live Christmas trees this holiday season.
|
College of the Canyons women's basketball used a 22-point fourth-quarter outburst to get past host Oxnard College 46-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 17, winning its second game across its last three outings.
|
College of the Canyons freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez has been named to the 2024 California Community College Football Coaches Association All-America Team, while also joining the group of five Cougars earning All-State Team honors.
|
1965
- Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story
]
|
NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley is ablaze with holiday lights and displays. Here are few of the most popular spots to see the lights. Some displays wrap up on Christmas night, others will run through New Year’s Day. See them before they are turned off until next year.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a human case of H5 bird flu in an adult who was exposed to livestock infected with H5 Bird flu at a worksite.
|
The International Film Festival Rotterdam unveiled the first highlights of its 54th edition, set to take place in the Netherlands from Jan. 30 to Feb. 9. Among the lineup are world premieres by two filmmakers who graduated from California Institue of the Arts.
|
Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarita Valley Water vice president and longtime local, the 2025/26 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship application is available.
|
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
|
Los Angeles County will receive $1 million from the California Ocean Protection Council to advance coastal resilience efforts to protect the county’s iconic beaches from climate change-accelerated erosion threats, the Department of Beaches and Harbors has announced.
|
The new year is just around the corner and with the change of the calendar, we will be in the homestretch of the city’s Strategic Plan, Santa Clarita 2025 (SC2025).
|
Fostering Youth Independence held its annual holiday celebration for all the organization’s local foster youth and allies.
|
1997
- Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story
]
