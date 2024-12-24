header image

December 24
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
County Resources Available to Help Prepare for Upcoming Storm Season
| Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
Storm season

Are you ready for storm season? During heavy rain, Los Angeles County is particularly prone to flooding and erosion because so much of the land is paved over and debris can cause stormwater drains to become clogged or backed up, so it’s important to make sure you are prepared in case of a storm.

Water for LA offers a variety of tips and resources to help residents prepare for winter, including where to get free sandbags, how to protect your property, where to obtain flood insurance and more.

Free Sandbags

Are you in need of free sandbags? Use this map to locate the nearest fire station or beach location providing sandbags.

Mudflow Advice

Engineering advice for mudflow protection is available from L.A. County here.

Homeowner’s Guide

If you’re a homeowner looking to protect your property from flood, debris and erosion damage, this guide provides information on devices and other cost-saving measures you can take. Spanish version available here.

Visit the Water for LA website for a full list of storm preparedness advice, tips and other resources.

Stay updated on weather conditions, outages and emergency alerts by following @ReadyLACounty on social media.
CalArts Student Animators Win AEF Scholarships
Four students from California Institute of the Arts Character Animation program have been awarded scholarships by ASIFA-Hollywood’s Animation Educators Forum for the 2024-25 academic year.
Holiday Joy Filled Santa Clarita Metrolink Express Train
On Sunday, Dec. 15, nearly 2,000 people dressed in their favorite holiday outfits attended the Metrolink Holiday Express Train at the city of Santa Clarita’s Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center in Canyon Country.
Public Health Warns Against Feeding Pets Raw Food
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets raw food following a voluntary recall of Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples.
Beware Holiday Season Scams, Theft, Fraud
The joy of the holiday season can quickly be ruined by scams, theft and fraud. Before you make a purchase or a donation it’s important to use caution. To help you navigate safely through the holidays
Jan. 20: MLK Day Unity Walk at Central Park
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Monday, Jan.20 at 8 a.m.
County Resources Available to Help Prepare for Upcoming Storm Season
Are you ready for storm season? During heavy rain, Los Angeles County is particularly prone to flooding and erosion because so much of the land is paved over and debris can cause stormwater drains to become clogged or backed up.
CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Golden Globes
Two CalArtian-directed films earned nods this year for Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category.
Jan 26: Mosaiq Creative Collective Feel Good Pop-Up Market
The Mosaiq creative Collection will host a feel good pop-up market 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Venue Valencia, 28678 The Old Road Valencia, CA 91355.
Lady Mustangs Humbled by No. 1 Dordt
Sometimes the best you can hope for when going against the best is to learn from the experience. And that's what The Master's University women's basketball team is hoping for after getting beat 97-77 by NAIA No. 1 Dordt University (IA) Wednesday, Dec. 18 on the final day of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
Recycle Trees After Holiday Season at City Drop-Off Locations
Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle live Christmas trees this holiday season.
Lady Cougars Come Back to Defeat Oxnard College 46-41
College of the Canyons women's basketball used a 22-point fourth-quarter outburst to get past host Oxnard College 46-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 17, winning its second game across its last three outings.
Rodriguez Earns All-American Honors as Five Cougars Named to All-State Team
College of the Canyons freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez has been named to the 2024 California Community College Football Coaches Association All-America Team, while also joining the group of five Cougars earning All-State Team honors.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
NORAD Ready to Track Santa’s Flight for 69th Year
NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.
Last Chance to ‘Let It Glow, Let it Glow, Let It Glow’
The Santa Clarita Valley is ablaze with holiday lights and displays. Here are few of the most popular spots to see the lights. Some displays wrap up on Christmas night, others will run through New Year’s Day. See them before they are turned off until next year.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded $2.2M Grant to Increase Safety on Roads
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
Public Health Confirms Human H5 Bird Flu Case in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a human case of H5 bird flu in an adult who was exposed to livestock infected with H5 Bird flu at a worksite.
CalArtian Filmmakers Premiere Works at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025
The International Film Festival Rotterdam unveiled the first highlights of its 54th edition, set to take place in the Netherlands from Jan. 30 to Feb. 9. Among the lineup are world premieres by two filmmakers who graduated from California Institue of the Arts.
SCV Water Announces ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarita Valley Water vice president and longtime local, the 2025/26 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship application is available.
Volunteer for the 2025 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
L.A. County Secures $1M Grant to Bolster Beach Resilience
Los Angeles County will receive $1 million from the California Ocean Protection Council to advance coastal resilience efforts to protect the county’s iconic beaches from climate change-accelerated erosion threats, the Department of Beaches and Harbors has announced.
Ken Striplin | Fourth Year of the SC2025 Strategic Plan
The new year is just around the corner and with the change of the calendar, we will be in the homestretch of the city’s Strategic Plan, Santa Clarita 2025 (SC2025).
FYI Holds Annual Holiday Party for Local Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence held its annual holiday celebration for all the organization’s local foster youth and allies.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
