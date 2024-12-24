County Resources Available to Help Prepare for Upcoming Storm Season

Are you ready for storm season? During heavy rain, Los Angeles County is particularly prone to flooding and erosion because so much of the land is paved over and debris can cause stormwater drains to become clogged or backed up, so it’s important to make sure you are prepared in case of a storm.

Water for LA offers a variety of tips and resources to help residents prepare for winter, including where to get free sandbags, how to protect your property, where to obtain flood insurance and more.

Free Sandbags

Are you in need of free sandbags? Use this map to locate the nearest fire station or beach location providing sandbags.

Mudflow Advice

Engineering advice for mudflow protection is available from L.A. County here.

Homeowner’s Guide

If you’re a homeowner looking to protect your property from flood, debris and erosion damage, this guide provides information on devices and other cost-saving measures you can take. Spanish version available here.

Visit the Water for LA website for a full list of storm preparedness advice, tips and other resources.

Stay updated on weather conditions, outages and emergency alerts by following @ReadyLACounty on social media.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...