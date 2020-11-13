header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
COVID-19: California Hits 1 Million Cases
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
1 million cases
California’s COVID-19 tier assignment map as of Nov. 10, 2020.

 

It took California less than a year to reach 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and as large swaths of the Golden State are steeped in widespread infection, experts say the worst is yet to come here and across the nation.

It took California about 240 days to confirm its one million cases according to various news outlets that called the tragic milestone on Thursday. California health officials reported nearly 7,000 new cases, putting the state’s official tally at 991,609 confirmed cases to date.

The California Department of Public Health says its numbers may not be a true day-over-day representation of the data because results can be delayed. It did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Since the pandemic began in earnest in February, more than 18,000 have died in California. Nationally, the death toll stands at more than 240,000.

Like the rest of the nation, California has seen a surge in confirmed cases in recent weeks that will likely lead to more people admitted to hospitals, ICUs and could lead to more deaths.

In Los Angeles County, health officials report 1 out of every 580 residents is infectious with new daily cases topping 2,000 over the last several days. On Thursday, officials reported 7 new deaths, 2,533 new infections and health officials hinted some type of drastic change could happen if the trend continues.

“If collectively we fail to stop the acceleration of new cases, we will have no choice but to look at additional actions,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during a Thursday briefing. “It isn’t just that our recovery journey is stalled, it’s also that we now have tough choices in front of us as we head into Thanksgiving and the winter holidays.”

The outlook is not expected to improve as COVID-19 metrics come in waves: first, the confirmed cases, which L.A. County is currently seeing, then hospitalizations, and an increase in deaths.

Based on a surge this past summer, L.A. County and the whole state could be hit by the waves.

“This information should help remind us that we most likely haven’t yet seen the full consequence of the surge in cases we recently experienced,” said Ferrer. “And while we’ve made impressive strides in caring for people who are ill with the virus, this much of an increase in cases may very well result in tremendous suffering and tragic deaths down the road.”

East of L.A., San Bernardino and Riverside counties have seen more than 70,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 deaths, respectively. Under the state’s tier-ranking system, all three counties remain in the most restrictive level due to the widespread infection, meaning large swaths of the economy remain closed. But L.A. County is by far the leader with cases spread across its population of 10 million — a state unto itself.

The last surge in L.A. County receded sometime in early September, weeks after public health officials closed offices, gyms, indoor malls, salons and other businesses. The hope is that L.A. County — and the rest of the state — can pull a repeat.

“I think we’re all, for the whole state, every single county, every single public health director is asking for the same: we have to get this back under control,” Ferrer said. “We know what we can do, we have the tools to do it and then we’re just going to go ahead and start working on that.”

Since mid-June, California has required anyone in public to wear a mask. But with the recent surge, it’s unclear if state health officials will institute new guidelines or lockdowns for an already virus-weary populace.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment, but in a tweet, Newsom said the daily case average is around 6,700 statewide and hospitalizations have seen a 36% increase along with a 37% increase of ICU admittance in recent weeks.

“We absolutely must take these increases seriously. Wear your mask. Physically distance. Do not let your guard down. Your actions could literally save lives,” Newsom wrote.

While 1 million coronavirus cases in California is an astounding figure, it’s important to put it in perspective: the United States has seen more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in just the first 10 days of November.
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday confirmed what anyone living in California or the Southwest already knows: We need rain. Badly.
FULL STORY...
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Efforts to improve and expand homeless housing and shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley have long been in the making, and city and organization officials announced this week several advancements to address the local homelessness issue.
FULL STORY...
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Ahead of final certified vote counts in Los Angeles County, Kelvin Driscoll conceded his Santa Clarita City Council race against Jason Gibbs Wednesday, paving the way for Gibbs to join the dais with top vote-getter and incumbent Mayor Cameron Smyth.
FULL STORY...
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday confirmed what anyone living in California or the Southwest already knows: We need rain. Badly.
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Efforts to improve and expand homeless housing and shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley have long been in the making, and city and organization officials announced this week several advancements to address the local homelessness issue.
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Ahead of final certified vote counts in Los Angeles County, Kelvin Driscoll conceded his Santa Clarita City Council race against Jason Gibbs Wednesday, paving the way for Gibbs to join the dais with top vote-getter and incumbent Mayor Cameron Smyth.
COVID-19: California Hits 1 Million Cases
It took California less than a year to reach 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and as large swaths of the Golden State are steeped in widespread infection, experts say the worst is yet to come here and across the nation.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
COC Named Finalist for Prestigious Bellwether Award
College of the Canyons was one of 30 community colleges selected the Bellwether College Consortium as a finalist for a 2021 Bellwether Award, which is widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 8,000 Cases; Countywide Cases at Concerning Levels
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to see significant increases in key indicators, including daily new cases and test positivity rates.
Coroner IDs Motorcyclist Killed in Saugus Pursuit
A 20-year-old man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening.
Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 3Q Earnings
Five Point Holdings an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including the Santa Clarita Valley, reported its third quarter 2020 results Tuesday.
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive Benefiting COC Students
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center (BaNC) and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley have partnered to host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive benefiting COC students.
Nate Cox Named Lief Labs’ New Chief Business Officer
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lief’s Nathan “Nate” Cox to the firm’s newly established role of Chief Business Officer (CBO).
Nov. 14: Monthlong 2020 Virtual Fine Craft Show Debut
Discover unique gifts, one-of-a-kind art and more as the city of Santa Clarita holds the 29th Annual Fine Craft Show, which will begin Saturday, Nov. 14.
Nov. 19: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Hart Alum, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer Earns NL’s Cy Young Award
The accolades keep coming for Hart High School baseball alumni.
Motorcyclist Killed After Pursuit Ends in Crash
One person died after a motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening, according to law enforcement officials.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo, SCV Cases Near 8K
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two more people have died at the hospital of the virus.
Vehicle Drives Through Saugus Animal Hospital
At least one person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle drove through the glass window of an animal hospital early Wednesday afternoon in Saugus.
SCV Teen Revives Grandfather’s Sweaters Business
Years ago, when 14-year-old Madison Cruz was very young, her grandparents owned a few retail stores in L.A. filled with sweaters and other items imported from South America.
Drive-Thru Food Distribution in Castaic Aids 1,471 Households
A free drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on Tuesday morning aided 1,471 households, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, which hosted the event.
Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert
Celebrating Veterans Day 2020, the nonprofit Musicians On Call organization has staged a special virtual concert for hospitalized veterans that is now available for viewing online.
City Council OK’s 375-unit Bouquet Canyon Housing Project in Saugus
Santa Clarita City Council members on Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, after the developer agreed to give the city 40 acres of the project site to preserve as open space.
L.A. County Supes Weigh Options for Removing the Sheriff
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sheila Kuehl, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are seeking advice on legislative changes that would result in the sheriff being appointed rather than elected.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
