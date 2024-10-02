CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences to Host Third Annual Bike Festival

California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s third annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.

BikeFest officially opens with a 20- to 30-mile group ride around the San Fernando Valley that begins at 8:30 a.m. with a starting point at The Soraya Performing Arts Center on Nordhoff and Lindley. Experienced riders can take part in the 30-mile tour beginning at 8:30 a.m., and novice riders can enjoy the 20-mile excursion beginning at 8:45 a.m. Campus roads and walkways will be open the entire day for safe riding around campus, creating a safe outdoor environment for the public from toddler to senior riders.

“I’m bridging what has now grown from an interest in cycling into a lifestyle, and I want to share that,” said Yan Searcy, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “It’s sustainable and reflective of our values of community physical and mental health and it’s modeling healthy lifestyles for students and the community.”

Starting at 10:15 a.m., an outdoor stationary bike spin class led by Voltage Cycling will kick off as well as bike safety demonstrations by Safe Moves for children. A variety of bicycle-related vendors will be at BikeFest, including REI, Trek, and SeriousCycling. Bike valet and bike repairs will be available. Food trucks and a DJ will also be present.

Families with children can also take part in an organized afternoon fun ride, beginning at 1p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes in honor of Halloween. The ride will have a group leader to help guide participants through the route, which will take riders around the walkways of the campus, including the sport fields and dorms.

Searcy said BikeFest was launched three years ago with the intention of “decreasing the distance between the community and the university.” He added that participants of all abilities are welcome to take part in the event. Those that do not have a bike are encouraged to “walk and roll” with the rest of the community, he continued.

“Everyone who attends,” Searcy said, “comments on the good vibes of the BikeFest. Bikes seem to bring out the best people and the best in people.”

The event is scheduled to take place on the access road in front of The Soraya, along Nordhoff Street near Lindley Avenue. For more information, visit the website.

