September 24
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives 2024 CSU Trustees Award
| Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
Trisha Williams

2024 CSU Trustees Award Trisha Williams. Credit: Trish Williams

The CSU Trustees Award is given to 23 recipients across the California State University system who have demonstrated superior academic performance, a history of community service and incredible personal accomplishment. Trisha Williams is a 2024 recipient of this award, and her story is one of determination, perseverance, and hard work.

Williams, who is pursuing her MBA at California State University, Northridge, started her undergraduate journey in Fall 2022 and double majored in real estate and marketing. She said she took on the two majors to broaden and improve her chances in an extremely competitive working world. She admits that it was no easy task, especially when it came to balancing her life as a single mother and a student but displayed resilience and meticulous planning.

“It was very chaotic. I just scheduled well, planned, double, triple, quadruple checked everything. It was a juggling act but it was very strategic and that’s what helped me get through it.” Williams said.

Williams said that education is integral to her, expressing her desire to continue learning about the fast-changing world around her. She added that she and her daughter were able to learn about themselves and about the world together.

“As my daughter and I both got older, things just started opening for us. As a teenage mom, I didn’t know anything. I didn’t know much about myself, I didn’t know about being a mother,” Williams said. “But opportunities showed up, and I could take advantage of them, which could take the pressure off of me to be able to do the things I needed to do to reach my goal.”

Williams proved her ability to turn her obstacles into opportunities again and again, especially with her non-profit organization Hair for a Cause, which is dedicated to providing resources and supplies to individuals undergoing cancer treatment. She was inspired to start it after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Leukemia. Williams said the non-profit sends care kits with items like socks, throw blankets, and puzzles, as well as human hair wigs. She explains that for a lot of women, their hair is a big part of their identity and she wanted to help restore confidence in patients.

“I’m a strong believer in mind over matter, especially when you’re going through something like cancer because when your mind gives up your body is going to follow soon after. So being confident, doing the things that you can make yourself feel better is one step closer to being able to beat your illness,” Williams said.

Williams also has a history of community service and volunteering with both One Generation, which is dedicated to giving care to senior citizens, something Williams is extremely passionate about. She says that in the future she hopes to be able to develop senior living centers that properly accommodate the needs of everyone.

“I just believe that you’ve been here for this long, I feel like you should be able to retire with dignity and care and in an environment that’s loving,” Williams said.

She also volunteers with Tree People, an organization that focuses on preserving the environment through forestry, as well educating the youth.

Williams graduated her undergraduate studies in Spring 2024 and is currently pursuing a Masters in Business Administration. She hopes that it will give her a step up in her entrepreneurial pursuits and encourages others to keep learning as well.

“I encourage people to continue their education. I encourage people to stay focused on their goals and their dreams and I encourage them to do what they love,” Williams said.

COC’s Fall 2024 Short-Term Classes Registration Now Open

Students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester—which started on Aug. 19— or take on an additional course before the semester ends can choose from nearly 400 short-term classes.
COC Rising Scholars Program to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services

In collaboration with The Access Project (TAP), the College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program will provide free post-conviction legal services to current and former students, as well as COC employees and their family members.
COC Appoints Three Bond Oversight Committee Members

The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees approved the appointment of three new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee at its Wednesday, Sept. 11 meeting.
CalArts Alum Receives Heinz Award for the Arts

California Institute of the Arts alum Gala Porras-Kim (Art MFA 2009) was named by Teresa Heinz and the Heinz Family Foundation as one of nine recipients of the 29th Heinz Awards.
L.A. County’s Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis
The insurance coverage crisis that is sweeping across various sectors in California has found a new target: Foster Family Agencies. 
Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
SAN MARCOS — For the second time in as many weeks No. 14 College of the Canyons took to the road to defeat a state-ranked opponent, this time getting the better of No. 24 Palomar College by a 26-7 final score.
Supes Approves Year-Round, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to Tuesday implement year-round emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 
COC Rising Scholars Program to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services
In collaboration with The Access Project (TAP), the College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program will provide free post-conviction legal services to current and former students, as well as COC employees and their family members.
Interior Design Firm Launches in Santa Clarita
ASID Allied interior designer Alexis King launches interior design firm, 2117 Collective, specializing in custom creations.
Donors Needed for Upcoming SCV Blood Drives
The American Red Cross continues to amplify the ongoing critical need for blood and platelets to keep the blood supply stable as fall begins.
Sept. 24: Council to Consider Appointment to Planning Commission
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. The council will consider an appointment to fill the vacancy on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission caused by the resignation of Dennis Ostrom on Aug. 18.
New Cruise Itinerary Aboard Sun Princess to View 2026 Eclipse
Princess Cruises has added a second total solar eclipse cruise option to its itinerary aboard its newest and most stunning ship, the Sun Princess, when the next spectacle will take place in August 2026.
Oct. 2: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Sidewalk Poetry winners for 2024 which brought together talented poets from across the community, each contributing unique voices and perspectives to the beloved civic art initiative of Sidewalk Poetry.
Ken Striplin| Shaping the Future Through Santa Clarita 2025
Since its inception in 2020, the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, also referred to as SC2025, has served as a crucial roadmap for the city, directing our resources and efforts towards achieving significant milestones.
Sept. 25: River of Lights Construction Begins at Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the start of construction for a permanent amenity and public artwork located at Central Park, Wednesday Sept. 25
‘Weathering the Storm’ Exhibition at the MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced "Weathering the Storm," an exhibition by Susan Karhroody and Melissa Reischman will be on view at The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Dec. 2.
Foothill League Football Enters Week Two
The Foothill League varsity football teams will clash in their second week of league competition this Friday, Sept. 27, after opening week results that held some surprises.
Sept. 24: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting Data Review
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a public special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. which will include a hearing for the 2023-2024 district-wide schools data review with community partners.
COC Appoints Three Bond Oversight Committee Members
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees approved the appointment of three new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee at its Wednesday, Sept. 11 meeting.
Watson Chronicles Pt. 1: Photographer Dan Watson Retires from The Signal
Dan Watson, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal newspaper’s award-winning chief photojournalist and photo editor for nearly 20 years, officially retired from the daily news beat on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 29.
Rancho Pico’s Nicole Jolicoeur Named a L..A. County Teacher of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicole Jolicoeur has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. She is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
