CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives 2024 CSU Trustees Award

The CSU Trustees Award is given to 23 recipients across the California State University system who have demonstrated superior academic performance, a history of community service and incredible personal accomplishment. Trisha Williams is a 2024 recipient of this award, and her story is one of determination, perseverance, and hard work.

Williams, who is pursuing her MBA at California State University, Northridge, started her undergraduate journey in Fall 2022 and double majored in real estate and marketing. She said she took on the two majors to broaden and improve her chances in an extremely competitive working world. She admits that it was no easy task, especially when it came to balancing her life as a single mother and a student but displayed resilience and meticulous planning.

“It was very chaotic. I just scheduled well, planned, double, triple, quadruple checked everything. It was a juggling act but it was very strategic and that’s what helped me get through it.” Williams said.

Williams said that education is integral to her, expressing her desire to continue learning about the fast-changing world around her. She added that she and her daughter were able to learn about themselves and about the world together.

“As my daughter and I both got older, things just started opening for us. As a teenage mom, I didn’t know anything. I didn’t know much about myself, I didn’t know about being a mother,” Williams said. “But opportunities showed up, and I could take advantage of them, which could take the pressure off of me to be able to do the things I needed to do to reach my goal.”

Williams proved her ability to turn her obstacles into opportunities again and again, especially with her non-profit organization Hair for a Cause, which is dedicated to providing resources and supplies to individuals undergoing cancer treatment. She was inspired to start it after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Leukemia. Williams said the non-profit sends care kits with items like socks, throw blankets, and puzzles, as well as human hair wigs. She explains that for a lot of women, their hair is a big part of their identity and she wanted to help restore confidence in patients.

“I’m a strong believer in mind over matter, especially when you’re going through something like cancer because when your mind gives up your body is going to follow soon after. So being confident, doing the things that you can make yourself feel better is one step closer to being able to beat your illness,” Williams said.

Williams also has a history of community service and volunteering with both One Generation, which is dedicated to giving care to senior citizens, something Williams is extremely passionate about. She says that in the future she hopes to be able to develop senior living centers that properly accommodate the needs of everyone.

“I just believe that you’ve been here for this long, I feel like you should be able to retire with dignity and care and in an environment that’s loving,” Williams said.

She also volunteers with Tree People, an organization that focuses on preserving the environment through forestry, as well educating the youth.

Williams graduated her undergraduate studies in Spring 2024 and is currently pursuing a Masters in Business Administration. She hopes that it will give her a step up in her entrepreneurial pursuits and encourages others to keep learning as well.

“I encourage people to continue their education. I encourage people to stay focused on their goals and their dreams and I encourage them to do what they love,” Williams said.

