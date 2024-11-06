CSUN Named a Fulbright HSI Leader For a Fourth Year in a Row

For the fourth year in a row, California State University, Northridge has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The award, announced Sunday Nov. 3, acknowledges CSUN’s longstanding commitment as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) to the Fulbright Program, the federal government’s flagship international educational exchange program.

CSUN was first recognized as a Fulbright HSI Leader in 2021. The designation recognizes the “noteworthy engagement” that selected Hispanic-Serving Institutions have achieved with the Fulbright Program. The initiative encourages administrators, faculty and students at HSIs to engage with Fulbright and highlights the strength of HSIs as destinations for international students and scholars.

Marta Lopez, director of CSUN’s International Programs and International and Exchange Student Center, said the university has been fortunate being able to offer this opportunity.

“The program is very competitive, but it is most impactful when considering its positive influence on enhancing global relations. It provides our faculty, students and alumni the opportunity to explore the world and experience it through the eyes of global communities,” Lopez said. “It strengthens the bonds of humanity through opportunities for meaningful interactions, mutual understanding, and individual connections.

The 51 recognized colleges and universities include seven associates colleges, five baccalaureate colleges and special focus institutions, 10 master’s colleges and universities, and 29 doctoral universities. This year, four Cal State institutions; CSUN, Cal Poly Pomona, San Diego State and San José State will be recognized as Fulbright HSI Leaders.

“For the upcoming year, we have had a large jump in our student Fulbright applications, and we have made our recommendations to the Fulbright Program. Semi-finalists are normally announced sometime during the spring semester with final selections being announced on a rolling basis from April through the summer depending on the program,” Lopez said. “We are thankful for our Fulbright Advisor, Rebecca Spector, who is deeply dedicated to encourage applications and participation in the program.”

The Fulbright HSI Leaders were announced during the International Plenary Session of the annual conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Since its founding in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and in all fields with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and work to address complex global challenges. Fulbright is a program of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. Government. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program.

The Fulbright Program implements a wide range of initiatives to ensure that its participants reflect all aspects of the diversity of U.S. society and societies abroad. In addition to HACU, the Fulbright Program also cultivates relationships with external stakeholders, including the White House Initiative on HBCUs, Diversity Abroad, UNCF, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, and Mobility International, among many others.

Learn more about Fulbright at www.fulbrightprogram.org, including Fulbright’s commitment to DEIA within the program and about how HSIs engage with Fulbright.

