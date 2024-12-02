CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools

California State University, Northridge’s Department of Music has been named one of the top 20 music schools by The Hollywood Reporter alongside schools such as The Juilliard School, the University of Southern California and Berklee College of Music.

CSUN’s Composition and Commercial and Media Writing degree programs were highlighted on the list.

“From New York to Northridge, our annual list of the institutions preparing the next generation of composers across all media,” The Hollywood Reporter said.

Department of Music chair Lorenz Gamma called CSUN’s inclusion on the list “very exciting news.”

“We have had the honor in the past and to have it again now is surely a reflection of the increased influence of amazing new students and a dedicated faculty this school year,” Gamma said.

The Department of Music, part of the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication, offers more than a dozen different programs, each tailored to specific curricula to accommodate the different interests of the programs’ students.

“We excel from students and faculty being driven by the different careers within music – and there are so many,” Gamma said.

The Hollywood Reporter, one of the nation’s leading entertainment trade magazines, singled out the fact that CSUN’s music department offers master’s degrees in composition and conducting, as well as how its bachelor program offers composition and commercial and media writing concentrations, among others.

“Composition emphasizes contemporary art music styles and techniques for the writing of chamber, symphonic or electronic music, while commercial and media writing is a scoring degree in which students learn songwriting and vocal arranging, instrumental composition and orchestration,” the publication said.

Kyle Simpson, the director of Commercial and Media Writing for the Department of Music, said he believes the internship program, which provides students with hands on experience and professional mentors in the industry, as well as other opportunities, including the CSUN Studio Ensemble, where students are able to conduct their original pieces, are contributing factors to the success of the music program.

“I believe we have some of the most driven, dedicated and curious students. They work hard to benefit from these incredible opportunities that CSUN has offered them,” Simpson said. “I know our entire team of faculty work hard to give them relevant and meaningful experiences that will help them enter the professional arena.”

Gamma said the department’s accolades are a credit to a host of faculty, full- and part-time, and all experts in their fields, whether it be performance, education, music industry studies or any of the other concentrations.

“The Department of Music has outstanding students who are motivated and inspired by the music faculty,” Gamma said. “There is a large number of successful, actively working musicians among our faculty who are passionate about both teaching and performing, and in this combination, they bring something special and relevant to our students and to our entire school.”

CSUN’s Department of Music offers students unique programs such as music therapy and brings in faculty with distinctive skills, who aim to support students in their paths to their diverse music careers.

“Many of the department’s alumni have gone on to successful careers in teaching and performing and other music industry and business-oriented jobs throughout Los Angeles and the world, that tap into the education they received at our very own school, California State University Northridge,” Gamma said.

