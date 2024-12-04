CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program to Co-Host ‘Compassionate Conversations’

California State University, Northridge’s Jewish Studies Program is collaborating with the UCLA Dialogue Across Difference Initiative and Bedari Kindness Institute to host a conversation between Miriam Udel and Reza Aslan about charting a course toward peace and understanding

Aslan, author of “A Kids Book About Israel & Palestine,” and Udel, author of “Honey on the Page,” will discuss how children’s books and families’ shared reading experiences can foster empathy, resilience and skills for peace building even in the midst of violent conflict.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Magnin Auditorium of the Skirball Cultural Center at 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

“A Kids Book About Israel and Palestine” offers advice to parents on how to teach their children about conflict and give them an understanding of peace and compassion. “Honey on the Page” offers translations of stories and poems for children about Jewish holidays and history of folktales and fables.

Aslan is a writer, professor, Emmy- and Peabody-nominated producer and scholar of religions. He is the author of the international bestseller “No God but God: The Origins, Evolution, and Future of Islam” and “Beyond Fundamentalism: Confronting Religious Extremism in a Globalized Age.” He is the editor of “Tablet and Pen: Literary Landscapes from the Modern Middle East” and “Muslims and Jews in America: Commonalities, Contentions, and Complexities.”

Udel is an associate professor of German studies and Judith London Evans Director of the Tam Institute of Jewish Studies at Emory University. She is a scholar of Yiddish children’s literature and author of the New York Times guest essay “What I Read to My Son When the World Is On Fire” and “Never Better!: The Modern Jewish Picaresque.”

The doors of the event will open at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to purchase tickets on the Skirball website. For more information, visit the website.

