April 27
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
DACC Reunites Stolen Dog with Its Humans in San Francisco
| Monday, Apr 27, 2020
Emilie Talermo and stolen dog Jackson
Emilie Talermo and Jackson.

 

A dog taken to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on April 20 has been reunited with its owners in San Francisco thanks a microchip, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

It turned out that Jackson, a Miniature Australian Shepherd, had been stolen from his home in San Francisco last December. His family searched for him for several months to no avail and had given up hope.

A routine scan after the dog was turned in at the Palmdale Animal Care Center revealed that he had been microchipped with traceable identification via a microchip registry.

Fortunately, the Talermo family had kept their contact information up to date.

Care Center astaff members immediately called Emilie Talermo, who at first could not believe their missing pet had been found. She thought it was a prank call.

To reassure her, staff sent her a picture of the dog, who was indeed her missing Jackson. She was overjoyed to know her dreams had come true. She told them she had been using several media outlets to bring him home. She had even created the website Bring Jackson Home and offered a $7,000 reward in an effort to locate him.

The family was surprised to learn their missing family member had made it all the way to Southern California, but very happy to know he was safe and unharmed. Fortunately, the Talermos have friends who live in the Los Angeles area. They rushed over to the Palmdale animal care center to retrieve him and then immediately drove Jackson to San Francisco for a 4 a.m. reunion with his humans.

“We hope this helps to reinforce the importance of microchipping your pet and keeping the registry information up to date,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “I am delighted to know we could be a part of this happy reunion.”

Talermo sent a photo of herself and Jackson and told us, “It was an incredible experience! Everyone was so kind and empathetic towards the situation. I wasn’t able to be there to pick him up, but my friends were raving about how sweet everyone was.”

L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake

L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
Monday, Apr 27, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths from the disease, with a minimum of 430 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents

Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
Monday, Apr 27, 2020
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is calling for comprehensive measures that would strengthen protections for skilled nursing home residents and staff, who tend to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue

L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
Monday, Apr 27, 2020
L.A. County’s 2020-21 recommended budget is a $35.5 billion spending plan expected to undergo extensive changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases

L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 48 new deaths and 607 new cases of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México are teaming up to host a virtual, international student film festival May 1-10
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths from the disease, with a minimum of 430 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is calling for comprehensive measures that would strengthen protections for skilled nursing home residents and staff, who tend to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
California has had 43,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,755 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Pete Getz the new Director of Student Services.
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Thursday, April 30, from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday announced their respective states are joining California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact.
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
The Valley Industry Association will discuss "Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19" in a virtual Chancellor's Circle Business Briefing on Friday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
L.A. County’s 2020-21 recommended budget is a $35.5 billion spending plan expected to undergo extensive changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Over the past several days in my neighborhood, there have been two street birthday parties for children with no face masks or social separation. As I ran by, I asked a friend what was going on. He offered: “They were all cooped up and needed to get out, and the children suffered enough.” Hello?
Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Bank of Santa Clarita reported net income of $685,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $658,000 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $758,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection.
CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms
CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter
The Congressional Budget Office is projecting a sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a drop of 12% of real gross domestic product in the current second quarter, according to CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel.
CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths
California now has 42,164 confirmed cases and 1,710 deaths. As of April 25, local health departments have reported 4,593 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 24 reported deaths statewide.
California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths
L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 440 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. Public Health has identified 19,528 positive cases across all of L.A. County including 383 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV
Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer
Jerry Bloom, 76, head of the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army location, died April 18 of cancer.
Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer
Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Healthcare professionals around the world communicate with each online to gather and share information. Even countries like China and Italy, which initially saw the first wave of ill patients, are sharing data, trying to grasp how coronavirus behaves.
Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Saturday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 41,137 confirmed cases and 1,651 deaths.
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
Only 10% of the Santa Clarita Valley businesses that applied for Paycheck Program Program (PPP) relief received it and only 5% have received complete funding from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a recent survey by the SCV Economic Development Corp., SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons.
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 48 new deaths and 607 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
