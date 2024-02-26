Santa Clarita Student Earns CA Jaycee Foundation Scholarship

The California Jaycee Foundation announced Monday Alexander Bonfiglio of Golden Valley High School is one of eight graduating high school seniors receiving a $1,000 Scholarship resulting from the annual competition completed in January 2024.

“The pool of candidates statewide that submitted applications was very strong this year making our choices very difficult,” said Mary Alessandra-Cook, chairperson of the scholarship committee at The California Jaycee Foundation. “We are pleased to award Alexander a $1,000.00 scholarship from California and recognize his success in our competition. Further, we are delighted to forward his application to the United States Jaycees national competition where, if selected, he would be awarded an additional $1,500.00 in scholarship funds.”

Bonfiglio is an Eagle Scout whose project was the creation of five small lending libraries located at a veterans housing area, retirement home and a mobile home park. While maintaining a 4.74 cumulative GPA he also volunteered several hundred hours working in his community on behalf of Children’s Hunger Fund and The Canyon County Little League where he and his father rectified a drainage problem on the field and bullpens. This is impressive because he is already applying his engineering knowledge to real problems with good solutions. While he seeks a degree in electrical engineering, he gives proof to the idea that the scientific method applies to many tasks!

Bonfiglio also shares his academic prowess with others as a tutor part time with Mathnasium and as a private tutor to peers and junior students. A member of the California Scholarship Foundation and the National Honor Society he belongs to and supports the Asian Student Alliance and the “Z-Club” an organization that works to empower women.

Potential for Future Impact

Every candidate packet demonstrated exceptional work in academics, community involvement and personal leadership. The submitted packets were reviewed by a team of business, professional leaders, and educators for these criteria plus each student’s grade point average (GPA), a personal statement, references offered, honors and awards conferred and personal effort to learn and prepare to invest in themselves through further education.

“The 2024 applicant cadre is an exceptionally skilled collective that portends an exciting future for California or wherever they chose to work in the world” said Jim McMahon, president of the California Jaycee Foundation. “We believe Alexander’s proven interest in supporting his community demonstrates the beginning of what we hope will be a fulfilling life helping others. “

The California Jaycee Foundation

Formed in 1964, The California Jaycee Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) tax exempt entity focused on leadership, education, and community service. The Foundation Board of Trustees is composed of business, education and community leaders that supports young people making a difference in their community through service organizations like the Jaycees. Persons wishing to become involved, donate to the scholarship funds, or other projects are invited to check our web page at: https://www.cajcifoundation.org. Young men and women ages 21-40 interested in community service, management training and networking are encouraged to review the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/jcicalifornia/ to learn about active participation in the JCI California organization.

