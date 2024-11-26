header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 26
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Dec. 1: County Landmarks Light Up in Red for World AIDS Day
| Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
World Aids Day

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in marking the 36th annual World AIDS Day on Dec. 1. To commemorate this year’s theme “Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress,” Public Health is partnering with iconic landmarks across the County that will light up red on World AIDS Day.

These landmarks join Public Health to honor those impacted by HIV/AIDS, renew a collective commitment to ending the epidemic, and light the way to a brighter future. Public Health encourages people to learn more about HIV, know their HIV status, and, if necessary, access free and low-cost life-saving HIV medications and services. The illumination of landmarks is a powerful demonstration of unity and a visual reminder of the county’s collective action in combatting this disease.

Approximately 52,000 people with HIV live in Los Angeles County and an estimated 1,400 new HIV infections are reported each year. A disproportionate number of cases is seen among gay men, African Americans, Latinx and transgender individuals. Latinx people with HIV and young people with HIV are disproportionately unaware of their HIV-positive status. Among women with HIV in Los Angeles County, a highly disproportionate number of cases are found among Black and transgender women. Various factors drive these disproportionalities and require ongoing partnership and shared commitment to combat the disease.

“This year’s theme of collective action is central to the spirit of World AIDS Day, and to our goals,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “We are committed to working with multisector partners to end transmission of HIV and create a future where every person affected by HIV receives the support they need.”

Participating landmarks that will light up in red include:

Paramount Pictures’ Studio Water Tower

Petersen Automotive Museum

Rose Bowl Stadium

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s John Ferraro Building

The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

Los Angeles Union Station

The Queen Mary, and The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

Public Health collaborates with diverse community partners to implement community-driven outreach and education, community-based HIV/STD testing, linkage to care, intensive street-based case management and clinic-based services.

“Public Health urges people with HIV to visit I’m Positive LA for HIV-related information and services, and persons at risk for HIV or STD infection to visit our Get Protected LA website,” said Mario J. Pérez, Director of Public Health’s Division of HIV and STD Programs. “The sites have been updated to provide easy access to vital services, ensuring that visitors can easily access the support they need. Start treatment, stick to it, and get better!”

As part of the Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative in Los Angeles County, Public Health implements over 35 innovative programs, focusing on diagnosing people as early as possible, preventing HIV through proven biomedical preventions, treating people rapidly to improve health outcomes, and responding to HIV outbreaks to ensure people are linked to testing and services as needed. Community engagement and outreach are integral to EHE, including enhanced engagement to the transgender community through the @TransinLA Instagram account and HIV prevention media campaigns for Black and Latinx communities.

World AIDS Day raises awareness about HIV/AIDS, celebrates progress against the disease, and honors and supports impacted communities. Globally, an estimated 88.4 million people have acquired HIV since the start of the epidemic. Almost 40 million people around the world are currently living with HIV, and over 42 million people have died from AIDS-related illness since the start of the epidemic. In 2023, globally, approximately 630,000 people died from HIV and an estimated 1.3 million people became newly infected with HIV.

To learn more about HIV and STDs and locate testing, services, and resources, visit getprotectedla.com, impositivela.com and the Division of HIV and STD Programs website.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to supporting a motion to evaluate the feasibility of instituting a new department to spearhead the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists to be extra cautious as a record number of Southern California residents are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid consuming voluntarily recalled raw milk due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a retail sample. Many retailers in Los Angeles may have sold recalled raw milk that may be contaminated with H5 bird flu virus.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
Deputies and investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are currently investigating a series of burglaries reported in the Stevenson's Ranch community over the span of one week.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys
The California Institute of the Arts boasts two artists with CalArts connections earning spots on the Recording Academy list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys
Dec. 21: PAC Presents America’s Got Talent’s Don McMillan Show
The Performing Arts Center will host America's Got Talent top 12 finalist comedian Don McMillan's show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 21: PAC Presents America’s Got Talent’s Don McMillan Show
Dec. 8: Sierra Hillbillies Present ‘Ugly Sweater Square Dance’
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites all to a Ugly Sweater themed Square Dance, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2-5 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA.
Dec. 8: Sierra Hillbillies Present ‘Ugly Sweater Square Dance’
Volunteer Hub: Connecting Volunteers with Local Causes
The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.
Volunteer Hub: Connecting Volunteers with Local Causes
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins NAIA Opening Round Match
In a three-set sweep, The Master's University women's volleyball team advanced out of the opening round of the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Tournament over the Benedictine (KS) Ravens Saturday night, Nov. 23 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins NAIA Opening Round Match
Dec.6: Skate Into the Holidays at Fourth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Fourth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint | Valencia, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Dec.6: Skate Into the Holidays at Fourth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 30: Small Business Saturday Promotes ‘Shop Local’
As official Neighborhood Champions for the 6th year, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to embrace the spirit of the holiday season by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday, an annual event founded by American Express, now celebrating its 15th anniversary. This year, the event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30 (all day).
Nov. 30: Small Business Saturday Promotes ‘Shop Local’
Canyons Closes Season with 26-21 Bowl Game Victory over Mt. San Jacinto
College of the Canyons football closed out its 2024 campaign with an exciting 26-21 victory over Mt. San Jacinto College in the Southern California Football Association Jersey Mike's Valencia Bowl at Cougar Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Canyons Closes Season with 26-21 Bowl Game Victory over Mt. San Jacinto
City Emphasizes Pedestrian Safety on Orchard Village Road
As part of Santa Clarita’s ongoing commitment to public safety, small dividers will be installed on Orchard Village Road in the coming weeks.
City Emphasizes Pedestrian Safety on Orchard Village Road
COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success
The Campaign for College Opportunity has named College of the Canyons a 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success.
COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success
Dec. 9: Valencia Community Center Grand Opening
The city of Santa Clarita will host the grand opening of the Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the center at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
Dec. 9: Valencia Community Center Grand Opening
Dec. 16: Community Conversation on Retail Theft with Pilar Schiavo
Join a community discussion on retail theft Monday, Dec. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. featuring California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Rick Zbur and a panel of industry experts.
Dec. 16: Community Conversation on Retail Theft with Pilar Schiavo
Dec. 19: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Dec. 19: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
Nov. 27-Dec. 1: CHP Maximum Enforcement Period
As millions of motorists gear up for travel, the California Highway Patrol is gearing up, too. Starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, the CHP will activate its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.
Nov. 27-Dec. 1: CHP Maximum Enforcement Period
Dec. 8: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
The 4th Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace will take place 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
Dec. 8: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals
College of the Canyons will enter the postseason as the No. 12 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Women's Volleyball Southern California Regional Playoffs.
No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals
Ken Striplin | Thankful for Our Nonprofits
The Thanksgiving holiday is all about gratitude. Being thankful for what we have and all the blessings we have in our lives.
Ken Striplin | Thankful for Our Nonprofits
SCVNews.com