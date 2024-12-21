Protect the Most Vulnerable from COVID-19 this Holiday Season

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents to remain vigilant as the holidays approach and to use the preventive tools available to protect the county’s most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.

With the rise in gatherings and travel, it is critical to remember that the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness from the virus. Given the vulnerability of skilled nursing facility residents associated with advanced age and serious health conditions, preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses at these facilities remains of paramount importance.

Although the number of open outbreak investigations across Los Angeles County is low in comparison to previous winter seasons, skilled nursing facilities continue to experience a higher number of outbreaks when compared to other sectors. In the past three weeks, three SNFs with active COVID-19 outbreaks have reported more than 50 total patient cases of COVID-19.

Cumulatively, over the course of the pandemic, there have been more than 90,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities and more than 6,000 deaths have been reported among residents, highlighting the vulnerability of individuals receiving care at these sites.

The proportion of COVID-19 deaths among skilled nursing facility residents has dropped steadily since vaccinations became available. In the summer of 2020, 58% of COVID-19 deaths were among skilled nursing facility residents; in June of 2024, this number declined to less than 10%.

“The holidays are a time for connection and celebration, and we are grateful, that this season, we can safely gather with others. However, because some of us will be spending time with residents at higher risk of bad outcomes should they become infected with COVID-19 or other respiratory viruses, it makes sense to continue to take steps to minimize transmission,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “By following sensible precautions including getting an updated COVID-19 and flu vaccine, wearing masks as appropriate, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when feeling unwell, we can protect the most vulnerable members of our community. This is especially important for those of us working with or visiting skilled nursing facility patients.”

Staff play a key role in preventing transmission of the virus in settings with vulnerable residents. Public Health is working closely with local skilled nursing facilities to communicate the importance of staying home when sick, monitoring adherence to routine infection control practices such as proper hand hygiene and use of personal protective equipment and encourage staff to receive the updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines if they are not already vaccinated. All healthcare personnel working in licensed care facilities must receive both an annual flu vaccine and the updated COVID-19 vaccine for the current respiratory virus season (November 1 to April 30) or wear a respiratory mask for the duration of the season while in contact with patients or working in patient-care areas.

For helpful resources including guidance on infection prevention and control practices, infectious disease toolkits and guidance documents, policy and procedure templates, previously recorded webinars, and training materials, long-term care facilities can visit Public Health’s Long-Term Care Facilities website: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/LTCF/index.htm.

Family members and friends should also take steps to prevent infection when visiting loved ones at skilled nursing facilities. If a person has any signs of illness, including coughing, sore throat, fever or headache, they should delay their visit until symptoms have passed. Taking a COVID-19 test before a visit can provide extra assurance.

Since July, all SNFs in L.A. County have been offering visitors rapid antigen tests and masks. Masking is strongly recommended during respiratory virus season and during the winter months everyone should wear a mask indoors in a skilled nursing facility, this includes staff, residents and visitors.

Vaccination remains one of the most effective tools to protect against the severe effects of COVID-19.

Updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 are widely available at many pharmacies and community health centers or through your provider if you have insurance.

Free vaccines are available to uninsured and underinsured adults at many health care providers and health centers through the California COVID-19 Bridge Access Program.

Public Health also provides updated free COVID-19 and flu vaccines through its Public Health clinics, multi-service vaccination sites, and mobile teams, to ensure that the county’s most vulnerable populations, including elderly, disabled people and persons experiencing homelessness, have easy access to vaccines.

L.A. County residents can visit ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines to find vaccine locations. Anyone who has questions, needs assistance with appointments, or are homebound and need to be vaccinated should contact the Public Health InfoLine, which is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number is 1-833-540-0473.

For more information, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines.

