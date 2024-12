Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial

The opening and ribbon cutting of Greenworks Commercial Support Center presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 29023 The Old Valencia Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Enjoy light appetizers and hear from industry leaders driving innovation with state-of-the-art green technology.

After the ribbon cutting, stay for a delicious lunch and interactive demonstrations showcasing Greenworks’ latest advancements and the impact on consumers and businesses.

Don’t miss this special day—come discover everything Greenworks Commercial has to offer.

for more information and to RSVP visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...