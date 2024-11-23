Dec. 12: Cocktails & Conversation with Cameron Smyth

The Valley Industry Assoction will host a Cocktails & Conversation event with Cameron Smyth on Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30=7:30 p.m. at Margarita’s Mexican Grill, 23320 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Smyth is a longtime Santa Clarita City Councilman and former Mayor of Santa Clarita. He was first elected to the Santa Clarita City Council in 2000. He served on the council until 2006 when he was elected to the California State Assembly. He served in the Assembly until 2012 when term limits prohibited him from running again for the seat.

He was reelected to the Santa Clarita City Council in 2016 and again in 2020. Due to the city’s shift to election by districts for city council Seats, Smyth was left without a seat in the 2024 election cycle.

Smyth is a five time Santa Clarita Mayor holding the rotated office in 2003, 2005, 2017, 2020 and 2024.

Tickets to the event are $25 for VIA members, $35 for nonmembers. Seating is very limited.

To reserve your seat visit www.via.org/events/cocktails-conversation-with-cameron-smyth/.

