1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
| Monday, Dec 11, 2023
Aerial COC

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for its annual organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

To live stream meeting, copy and paste link into browser:

https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/87173654649

Webinar ID: 871-7365-4649

The Board is expected to elect new officers for 2024.

The full agenda can be found [here].

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent to us before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

__________________________________________________________

PLEASE NOTE:

• Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

• Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

• Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

For further guidance, you may refer to BP 2345, BP 2350, and BP 2355. Board Policies are available [here].

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit
Commitment to a literal six-day creation has marked The Master’s University since its founding.
Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Calling all William S. Hart Union High School District performers, students, teachers and administrators! WiSH is excited to introduce Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase.
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
College of the Canyons traveled to San Diego Mesa College recently, snapping a five-game losing streak by bringing home an 83-77 double-overtime victory.  
Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
California State University, Northridge baseball head coach Eddie Cornejo announced the addition of six-year-old Andrew Rivera as an honorary Matador this season.
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
The Master's University women's basketball team traveled down to Los Angeles Sunday for an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Loyola Marymount, coming up on the short end of the 58-46 score.
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will dance to caller Mike Seastrom, who along with his wife, Lisa, will call an SSD dance in barn dance style with Contra, line and round dancing between tips Sunday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
As we embrace the joy and warmth of the holiday season, I want to share some valuable insights on how we can make this time even more special – by giving back to our community and protecting our planet.
Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
College of the Canyons has been awarded $600,000 from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in support of Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) acceleration and Open Educational Resources (OER) materials that can be used and repurposed by other California community colleges.
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for its annual organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
Princess Cruises’ Keel Laying Ceremony Marks Construction of New Ship
Princess Cruises and the line’s partners at Fincantieri Shipyard celebrated Monday the beginning of construction of the second, sensational Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess – with the official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy
Princess Cruises’ Keel Laying Ceremony Marks Construction of New Ship
Olga Kaczmar Estate Sale Benefiting SCAA
Attention artists! A sale is being held on behalf of Olga Kaczmar’s estate, spanning a 50-year career.
Olga Kaczmar Estate Sale Benefiting SCAA
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 11 - Sunday, Dec. 17.
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Jan. 18: SCV Chamber’s 2024 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its annual 2024 Employment Law Update is scheduled for the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18, at College of the Canyons University Center.
Jan. 18: SCV Chamber’s 2024 Employment Law Update
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Gift Yourself with DMV’s Mobile Driver’s License
Before traveling this holiday season, give yourself the gift of a California DMV Wallet/Mobile Driver’s License (mDL). The mDL offers a quick and secure identity-check at select airports without handing over your phone or your driver’s license.
Gift Yourself with DMV’s Mobile Driver’s License
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Dec. 12: Saugus School Board Annual Reorganization
The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 12: Saugus School Board Annual Reorganization
Dec. 16: 18th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’ Neighborhood Christmas
In what has become a Newhall Christmas tradition, Faith Community Church looks forward to welcoming hundreds of neighbors to the church campus for this year’s “Festividad for Christ” event.
Dec. 16: 18th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’ Neighborhood Christmas
Dec. 13: Hart Board to Elect New Officers
The regular and organizational meetings of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 7 p.m.
Dec. 13: Hart Board to Elect New Officers
Public Health Adds New Resp-Watch Surveillance Report
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has added a new tool to help keep you and your family safe during the current flu, COVID-19 and RSV respiratory illness season.
Public Health Adds New Resp-Watch Surveillance Report
Dec. 16: Holiday in the Park, Castaic Sports Complex, Rioux Park
The time for holiday cheer is here! Enjoy all the free festivities at your local Los Angeles County park this season, complete with toys, music, games, crafts, caroling and snow at select locations.
Dec. 16: Holiday in the Park, Castaic Sports Complex, Rioux Park
