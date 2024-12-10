Dec. 14: Children’s Book Reading at Acton Agua Dulce Library

Local artist and author Therese Verner will host a reading and signing of her children’s book “The Reading Tree” at the Acton Agua Dulce Library on Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“The Reading Tree” is a children’s magical adventure story told in a beautiful picture book. As the animals gather around Reading Tree, they listen to a story about a unicorn named Luna who has gone missing, and they want to go on an adventure to find her. The illustrations are based on original paintings by Therese Verner.

The book can be purchased at the library reading, and is available on Amazon and at book stores and other locations. If you purchase a book at the signing or bring one purchased elsewhere, Verner will sign it.

The Acton Agua Dulce Library is located at 33792 Crown Valley Rd., Acton, CA 93510. For more information visit https://lacountylibrary.org/location/acton-agua-dulce-library/.

