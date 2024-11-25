‘Winners Circle Art Show’ at Acton Agua Dulce Library

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host the “Winner’s Circle Art Show” at the Acton Agua Dulce Public Library, starting Saturday, Jan. 11-Saturday, Feb. 22.

Artists who placed first, second, or third at the recent Adult Fine Art Show held in November were invited to display a selection of their artwork.

The artists who qualified for the exhibit are Vita Blumberg, Alex Coons, Pamela Fay, Cynthia Harrison, Andrew Lewis, Nadiya Littlewarrior, Anita Ray, Terry Sonntag, Katheryn Stinson, Karen Stueve, Therese Verner and Carla Wolf. Many of the pieces are available for sale.

Acton Agua Dulce Library Meeting Room

33792 Crown Valley Road,

Acton, CA 93510

Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.–6 p.m., closed Sunday.

Free Admission

To inquire about purchasing artwork, please refer to the price list available at the library front desk, and contact Paula Bradley, President of AADAC, at aadacinfo@gmail.com.

For more information, or to be added to the mailing list for upcoming events, please email aadacinfo@gmail.com.

For more information about the Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council visit www.taadaa.org or visit on social media: Instagram @acton_agua_dulce_arts_council or Facebook Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council.

