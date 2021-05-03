LA County Reopening Additional Libraries for Select In-Person Service

As Los Angeles County nears the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the Los Angeles County Library announced it will reopen an additional 30 of its 85 libraries for select in-person services beginning May 10 including the Acton Agua Dulce Library and Castaic Library.

The scheduled reopening will raise the total number of reopened libraries to 60 across L.A. County.

L.A. County Library will safely reopen its libraries at 75% capacity, while also maintaining 6-feet of physical distance for customers. In preparation for reopening additional doors to the public, L.A. County Library is working diligently to ensure safety protocols are met and appropriate preventative measures are in place.

The additional libraries that are scheduled to reopen are part of a phased reopening plan that prioritizes library openings based on geographic location, building availability, and the ability to accommodate physical distance guidelines and Public Health protocols.

The Library has placed an emphasis on equity with special consideration for reopening libraries in underserved areas where residents prioritize in-person services.

Additional libraries across the county will be added to the Library’s reopening plan. To view the current list of reopened libraries, visit the Library Reopening web page.

Outdoor programming for a limited number of participants will begin in early summer 2021 and will be available at select libraries. A schedule of upcoming events will be added to the library’s website and will be disseminated to Library newsletter subscribers.

County residents are encouraged to visit LACountyLibrary.org for details regarding library hours, services, additional openings, safety protocols and scheduled events and programs.

Sidewalk Service and Bookdrops will remain available at participating libraries. L.A. County Library continues to offer enhanced digital offerings atLACountyLibrary.org, including a temporary digital library card to access eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, online classes, and more. Library program videos are also available on L.A. County Library’s YouTube channel.

