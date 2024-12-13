Dec. 14: CIF Southern Section Launches TV Show

The CIF Southern Section office has announced the upcoming premiere of “CIF Southern Section This Week,” a new sports series set to air on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

“We are excited to be working with Spectrum and the possibilities this relationship will bring in promoting athletics and broadcasting stories from the CIF Southern Section on ‘CIF-SS This Week,’” said Commissioner of Athletics Mike West.

This innovative 30-minute show will cover everything from season wrap-ups to athlete highlights. Southern Section broadcast and video production students will have the opportunity to showcase their work in the series as well.

“The Southern Section has a rich and storied history of outstanding teams, coaches, and athletes,” said West. “We are looking forward to telling their stories and especially the experiences of the multitude of those who would otherwise not have such a forum.”

CIF-SS Communications Coordinator Taylor Martinez will produce, host and edit the show.

The California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section (CIF-SS) is the governing body for high school athletics in most of Southern California, including the Santa Clarita Valley.

Full episodes will also be housed on cifss.org and the CIF-SS YouTube channel.

