header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 25
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
| Monday, Jun 24, 2024

Mike WestThe 2023-2024 school year has come to a close and along with it a very successful year of high school athletics. We experienced some tremendous milestones and a few new initiatives. Here is a short summary of significant happenings this past school year.

The inaugural season of Girls Flag Football as a CIF sport was something many were excited to see at the beginning of the year. However, I don’t believe its exploding popularity is something anyone could have predicted. We had over 150 schools field a girls flag football team last year and we are likely to see almost 100 more come online in 2024. Not to mention the addition of lower-level teams in many of the existing programs.

The proposal to change the bylaw governing our playoff grouping method to use same season data in our team sports passed by an overwhelming 79-8 majority vote. This new method we will use to establish playoff divisions has worked quite successfully in Football the last three years and we are excited to roll this out for our other team sports in 2024-2025. More details coming soon. Three health and safety bylaw revisions passed this last year that will have significant implications for all Southern Section schools. 503.K(1) – Heat Illness Protocol, mandated that schools use WBGT measurements to determine practice safety as well as established an acclimatization period for Fall outdoor sports. 503.K(2) – Air Quality Index Protocol, established an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 151 or higher as unsafe for practice or game activity. Bylaw 503.L – Emergency Action Plan/AED Protocols, mandates that all schools must have venue specific Emergency Action Plans (EAPs) and they must be rehearsed at least once each season. Also, AEDs must be available on school campuses at least three minutes from a potential cardiac arrest.

We successfully spent the remainder of the grant monies secured by the CIF State Office from the State of California following the pandemic. Sport fees, Summit registration, Golf Fees and more were covered by this grant. Most of these funds were earmarked to support member schools in some form or fashion. With the final allotment of our grant money, we were able to provide 336 schools with an AED to assist in meeting the requirements of newly revised bylaw 503.L.

And finally, we were able to expand opportunities for Unified Sports Athletes by integrating Unified Sports into our Swimming Championships along with hosting our third year of Unified Sports Track and Field Championships. We will continue to investigate other options for the Unified Athletes and their partners in the coming years.

 

Looking Ahead The 2024-2025

The school year will be an exciting one. First, we will have our inaugural Girls Flag Football Championships at the end of the Fall season. We anticipate our first tournament being divided into four divisions with 32 team brackets in at least 3 of those divisions. The Championship venue is still to be determined.

The implementation of our new competitive equity playoff model is something everyone is looking forward to. The season preview for each sport will outline the system that individual sport will be using to rank teams in the Section. I cannot understate the importance of accurate schedules and scores being posted by all our member schools. All the systems we will use relies on this accurate data to place teams in the proper order. Be prepared to see frequent reminders to that effect during the season.

Believe it or not, area placement and releaguing will take place for the 2026 – 2030 cycle starting next Fall. Area placement will begin September 13th with a survey to member schools for their area placement requests. This process will end in March at which time releaguing will commence. Final releaguing plans will be due in the CIF Southern Section Office by June 19th.

Have a great summer everyone and we will see you back on campus in August.

Mike West, Commissioner of Athletics, CIF-Southern Section

Mike West signature

Upcoming Events – Summer Eligibility Workshops. These workshops cover important eligibility requirements. Knowledge of these rules/requirements and processes are mandatory for every athletic program.

Citrus Belt Area – Thursday, Aug. 1

Orange County Area -Tuesday, Aug. 6

Foothill-Citrus Area – Monday, Aug. 12

High Desert Area – Tuesday, Aug. 13

Northern Area – Monday, Aug. 19

CIF Southern Section Office – Friday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 16

For more information visit www.cifss.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review

CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
The 2023-2024 school year has come to a close and along with it a very successful year of high school athletics.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires

Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
I know I speak for everyone when I say the passing of firefighter Andrew Pontious in the line of duty just one week ago was heartbreaking.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community

Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
As a city manager, father and community member — the safety of Santa Clarita residents will always be my top priority - especially on the roads.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack

Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
Every summer, Santa Clarita’s very own Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, transforms into a premiere venue for live musical performances where friends, families and neighbors come together to sing and dance the night away.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Enhancing Trail System Accessibility, Recreation

Ken Striplin | Enhancing Trail System Accessibility, Recreation
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
One of my favorite parts about our community is the ability to walk, bike or ride along our trails and paseos.
READ MORE...

Pilar Schiavo | Reduce Parking Ticket Fees

Pilar Schiavo | Reduce Parking Ticket Fees
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
This weeks Edition of Pilar's Pocketbook focuses on ways to help reduce fees and pay for piling parking tickets. 
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
The 2023-2024 school year has come to a close and along with it a very successful year of high school athletics.
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
June 27: Castaic Union Expected to Adopt 2024-2025 Budget
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m.
June 27: Castaic Union Expected to Adopt 2024-2025 Budget
June 25: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 25, with closed session beginning at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:40 p.m.
June 25: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
July 26-28: LEAP Children’s Museum Hosting Pop-Up Event
A new nonprofit initiative in Santa Clarita is laying the foundation for a groundbreaking Children's Museum.
July 26-28: LEAP Children’s Museum Hosting Pop-Up Event
SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget
The SCV Senior Center was recently informed that their Nutrition Budget - “Meals for Seniors” for Fiscal Year starting July 1, 2024, will be cut by $5.1 million dollars.
SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget
Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
I know I speak for everyone when I say the passing of firefighter Andrew Pontious in the line of duty just one week ago was heartbreaking.
Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
Jeremy Bischoff, a Santa Clarita native and a member of the USA Gymnastics National Team for five years, will compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this week. Bischoff, a 2020 graduate of Canyon High School/Learning Post Academy, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 27-June 30 in Minneapolis.
Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to celebrate its 50 years of improving lives of women and girls globally and in the SCV with a glittering disco gala at The Oaks Club, Valencia, on Saturday night, Sept. 14
‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly events as part of its programming.  
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 24 - Sunday, June 30.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Eleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, including Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil, on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming presented by Lilly, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
As a city manager, father and community member — the safety of Santa Clarita residents will always be my top priority - especially on the roads.
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is set to roll out a fresh, data-oriented strategy aimed at curtailing crime throughout L.A. County.
LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Supes Urge Newsom Not to Cut L.A. County Inmate Firefighting Crews
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath have sent an open letter to Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to continue funding the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations hand crews who currently help the Los Angeles County Fire Department tackle wildland fires.
Supes Urge Newsom Not to Cut L.A. County Inmate Firefighting Crews
June 28: City Hosts Blood Drive at The Centre
Give the gift of life, an upcoming blood drive is scheduled for Friday, June 28, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The blood drive will be held in Cedar Hall.
June 28: City Hosts Blood Drive at The Centre
Santa Clarita Now Accepting Project Proposals for Make A Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites local schools and nonprofits to submit a proposal outlining a project that can benefit from volunteer support as part of Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Santa Clarita Now Accepting Project Proposals for Make A Difference Day
June 25: City Council Meets on Open Space, Budget, Town Center Specific Plan
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. that includes a host of issues including assessments, taxes, fees and budgets in addition to continued hearings on the Town Center Specific Plan.
June 25: City Council Meets on Open Space, Budget, Town Center Specific Plan
The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’
Part of the Summer Theatre Festival by Santa Clarita Shakespeare, "An Evening of Absurdity" will run July 12-21 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321.
The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’
June 24: Traffic Advisory Lane Closures Copper Hill/Rio Norte Drive
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic advisory for daytime lane closures at Copper Hill and Rio Norte Drive beginning Monday, June 24.
June 24: Traffic Advisory Lane Closures Copper Hill/Rio Norte Drive
Fourth of July Events in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita will celebrate this year's Fourth of July with the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club's pancake breakfast, Santa Clarita Valley Parade Committee's Fourth of July Parade and city of Santa Clarita fireworks show.
Fourth of July Events in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com