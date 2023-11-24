Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’

Theatre in a Week is back in Old Town Newhall with more original one act comedies, again written by Barry Agin, chronicling the shenanigans of the season, all prepared in one week.

Theatre in a Week “Holiday Hijinx!” will play on stage at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 Dec. 15-17.

Featuring mistaken identities, family malfunctions and outrageous hijinks resulting in delightful madcap merriment to touching moments, “Holiday Hijinx!” is the must-see event to kick off your holiday season.

Each one act has a different cast with different director and different hilarious storyline that will jump start your holiday spirit.

Shows will run:

Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $13 to $15 each and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Click here for tickets.

For more information about shows playing at The MAIN visit https://atthemain.org.

