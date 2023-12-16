header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 15
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Dec. 16: Ridge Route Needs Volunteers to Fill Sandbags
Friday, Dec 15, 2023
ridge route volunteers

The Ridge Route Preservation Organization is looking for volunteers to help fill and distribute sandbags to an at-risk section of the Old Ridge Route on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon.

Recommended tools are a shovel and gloves. The plan is to lay sandbags to redirect the water to the nearest drainage chute.

The location is just south of Kelly’s on the closed off section. Water has washed out part of the berm and is getting dangerously close to the road. The sandbags will help redirect the water and protect the foundation of the road.

The forecast shows rain on Dec. 20-Dec. 22 and again on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.

This is a remote area without access to a restroom. Please bring your own water, as well.

Please RSVP by emailing scroasmun@ridgeroute.org.

Meeting place is the dirt lot next to the Carls Jr in Gorman, 49669 Gorman Post Road, Gorman, CA 93243.

For more information visit Ridge Route Volunteers Needed.

