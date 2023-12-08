Ridge Route Preservation Organization Begins Pothole Project

The Ridge Route Preservation Organization was cleared by the Angeles National Forest to repair potholes along the north section of the Old Ridge Route from the 138 to the Tumble Inn.

The intent is to preserve the road and make it more accessible to the public as well as emergency services. Filling the potholes can reinforce crumbling sections of the road as well as prevent further damage to the original road surface.

The Ridge Route Pothole Project will begin in spring of 2024.

These improvements don’t only serve to protect the history of the Ridge Route, the repairs will also serve everyone who passes through the area. It’s a large stretch of open land that provides recreation for hikers, cyclists and hunters as well as being a heavy fire danger area. It’s important that emergency vehicles have quick and easy access when mere seconds matter.

A donation of $15 buys a 50 pound bag of asphalt cold patch.

For volunteer and donation info visit https://ridgeroute.org/pothole-project.

