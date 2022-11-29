Dec. 17: Canyon Country Optimist Club Holding Toy, Food Drive

The Canyon Country Optimist Club will be hosting both a Spark of Love toy drive and food drive for the Santa Clarita Food Pantry at the Valencia Town Center Saturday, Dec. 17, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Both drives will take place at the Citrus Street parking lot across from Fire Station 126.
Note: Please do not take donations to the fire station.
There will be a white pop-up tent with yellow Optimist Club Banner. A Los Angeles County Fire Department utility truck will be parked there accepting unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and toiletry supplies.
Consultants working on a new museum in the SCV Historical Society’s Pardee House are looking for the community’s opinion as they develop new exhibits and they want to reach out to as many people as possible with a brief survey.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Monday, reacting to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s newly announced one-year moratorium on insurance non-renewals and cancellations for property owners within the recent Route Fire’s perimeter:
Consultants working on a new museum in the SCV Historical Society’s Pardee House are looking for the community’s opinion as they develop new exhibits and they want to reach out to as many people as possible with a brief survey.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Monday, reacting to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s newly announced one-year moratorium on insurance non-renewals and cancellations for property owners within the recent Route Fire’s perimeter:
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 165 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 15 additional deaths and 5,414 new cases countywide.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County over the Thanksgiving holiday in a report that includes numbers for the past two days, as well as 5,244 new cases countywide and 140 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.