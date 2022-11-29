Dec. 17: Canyon Country Optimist Club Holding Toy, Food Drive

The Canyon Country Optimist Club will be hosting both a Spark of Love toy drive and food drive for the Santa Clarita Food Pantry at the Valencia Town Center Saturday, Dec. 17, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Both drives will take place at the Citrus Street parking lot across from Fire Station 126.

Note: Please do not take donations to the fire station.

There will be a white pop-up tent with yellow Optimist Club Banner. A Los Angeles County Fire Department utility truck will be parked there accepting unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and toiletry supplies.

