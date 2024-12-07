header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 6
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
Dec. 17: Green Santa Clarita Kahoot Trivia on Zoom
| Friday, Dec 6, 2024
Green santaclarita.com

Test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a game of Kahoot trivia on Zoom starting at 7:30 p.m. for a chance to be deemed a Green Santa Clarita super fan and win a prize.

Some questions will be about popular annual events, how to dispose of waste properly and other important sustainability tips and programs we promote throughout the year on our website, social media and other communication platforms like this eNotify.

Also be prepared to access Kahoot by downloading the app to smartphones or visit kahoot on your desktop or laptop.

The game pin will be shared within the first few minutes after the Zoom session begins. There will be multiple-choice questions, which will pop up on the screen and will be read out loud. Participants job will be to choose the answer that is correct as quick as possible. The person who answers the fastest with the most correct answers will earn the most points and a prize.

Want to study up? Visit the website at GreenSantaClarita.com.

At game time, click the following Zoom link and enter the unique passcode:

https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/84526571317

Meeting ID: 845 2657 1317

Passcode: GreenSC

All participants will need to have access to both Zoom and Kahoot at the same time.

Please email Environment@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 286-4098 for any questions.

For more information about programs and events, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Dec. 10: City Council Meets to Review Budget, Consider Contracts

Dec. 10: City Council Meets to Review Budget, Consider Contracts
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 10: Cameron Smyth Relinquishes Gavel as Mayor, Exits Council

Dec. 10: Cameron Smyth Relinquishes Gavel as Mayor, Exits Council
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
A special reorganization meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 17: Green Santa Clarita Kahoot Trivia on Zoom

Dec. 17: Green Santa Clarita Kahoot Trivia on Zoom
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
Test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a game of Kahoot trivia on Zoom starting at 7:30 p.m. for a chance to be deemed a Green Santa Clarita super fan and win a prize.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Looking for Vehicle Tied to Catalytic Converter Thefts

SCV Sheriff’s Station Looking for Vehicle Tied to Catalytic Converter Thefts
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in a series of catalytic converter thefts, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 4.
FULL STORY...

Applications Now Accepted for Planning Commissioner

Applications Now Accepted for Planning Commissioner
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s planning commission as a result of Patsy Ayala’s election to the District 1 seat on the Santa Clarita City Council. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
As I pick up the gavel and assume my role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for this next year, I look ahead with determination and hope for what we will accomplish.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Dec. 10: City Council Meets to Review Budget, Consider Contracts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
Dec. 10: City Council Meets to Review Budget, Consider Contracts
Dec. 10: Cameron Smyth Relinquishes Gavel as Mayor, Exits Council
A special reorganization meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Dec. 10: Cameron Smyth Relinquishes Gavel as Mayor, Exits Council
Dec. 17: Green Santa Clarita Kahoot Trivia on Zoom
Test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a game of Kahoot trivia on Zoom starting at 7:30 p.m. for a chance to be deemed a Green Santa Clarita super fan and win a prize.
Dec. 17: Green Santa Clarita Kahoot Trivia on Zoom
Dec. 7: SNAP Sports Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser
SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) is hosting a Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Paseo Club in Valencia. The round-robin tournament pickleball games will begin at 8 a.m. and will wrap up around 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: SNAP Sports Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser
March 22: PAC Presents ‘The Lead Singers of Classic Rock’
Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of the band Chicago, and Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of the band Boston, team up for a night of classic rock music spanning the 70's, 80's and 90's, "The Lead Singers of Classic Rock", 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
March 22: PAC Presents ‘The Lead Singers of Classic Rock’
L.A. Public Health Confirms Measles Case in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious at the end of November.
L.A. Public Health Confirms Measles Case in County
Dec. 16: SCV Chamber Hosts Retail Theft Event, Survey
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses and community members to a critical discussion on retail theft
Dec. 16: SCV Chamber Hosts Retail Theft Event, Survey
SCV Sheriff’s Station Looking for Vehicle Tied to Catalytic Converter Thefts
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in a series of catalytic converter thefts, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 4.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Looking for Vehicle Tied to Catalytic Converter Thefts
Applications Now Accepted for Planning Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s planning commission as a result of Patsy Ayala’s election to the District 1 seat on the Santa Clarita City Council. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applications Now Accepted for Planning Commissioner
COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting
College of the Canyons was selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.
COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting
Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
Sierra Vista Junior High School in Canyon Country is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive to support students and families in need this holiday season.
Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays. Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays.
L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will host "Moscow to Manila: The Nutcracker Suite plus Christmas Carols from Around the World" a Christmas holiday music show performed by Santa Clarita's Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will waive all late penalties and field enforcement fees for pet owners purchasing or renewing pet licenses including in Santa Clarita (91321, 91350, 91351, 91355, 91381, 91387, 91390) through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period
Photos with Santa at Valencia Town Center
Santa will be at Valencia Town Center, located on the lower level near H&M for photos through Dec. 24.
Photos with Santa at Valencia Town Center
County Parks Announces Deaths of Monty, Bertha at Hart Park
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is deeply saddened by the deaths of “Monty,” a 36-year-old horse and “Bertha,” a female 36-year-old bison, at William S. Hart Park.
County Parks Announces Deaths of Monty, Bertha at Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
As we mark 37 years of cityhood, it’s time to look back on the journey we’ve taken to become the incredible city we are all proud to call home.
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly
The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 people were killed in the United States in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly
Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial
The opening and ribbon cutting of Greenworks Commercial Support Center presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 29023 The Old Valencia Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial
Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’
College of the Canyons Music presents a free event, "Awake My Soul and Sing" 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the main stage at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) was sworn into the California State Senate representing the 23rd Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday, Dec. 2.
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
SCVNews.com