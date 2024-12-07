Dec. 17: Green Santa Clarita Kahoot Trivia on Zoom

Test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a game of Kahoot trivia on Zoom starting at 7:30 p.m. for a chance to be deemed a Green Santa Clarita super fan and win a prize.

Some questions will be about popular annual events, how to dispose of waste properly and other important sustainability tips and programs we promote throughout the year on our website, social media and other communication platforms like this eNotify.

Also be prepared to access Kahoot by downloading the app to smartphones or visit kahoot on your desktop or laptop.

The game pin will be shared within the first few minutes after the Zoom session begins. There will be multiple-choice questions, which will pop up on the screen and will be read out loud. Participants job will be to choose the answer that is correct as quick as possible. The person who answers the fastest with the most correct answers will earn the most points and a prize.

Want to study up? Visit the website at GreenSantaClarita.com.

At game time, click the following Zoom link and enter the unique passcode:

https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/84526571317

Meeting ID: 845 2657 1317

Passcode: GreenSC

All participants will need to have access to both Zoom and Kahoot at the same time.

Please email Environment@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 286-4098 for any questions.

For more information about programs and events, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

