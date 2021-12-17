Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park

Join over 30 vendors on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a family-friendly small shops marketplace pop-up event at Bridgeport Park hosted by Family Light Events.

Shop small this holiday season and get any last-minute gifts for friends and family. There will be jewelry, boutiques, candles, custom gifts, food trucks, soft play kids zone, and so much more.

If you would like to apply to be a vendor, fill out the vendor application form here.

For more infomration, visit the Family Light Events’ Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/familylightevents/.

Bridgeport Park is located at 23521 Bridgeport Ln, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

