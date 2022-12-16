The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session Monday, at 6 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.

The Commission is scheduled to discuss committee updates.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd in Santa Clarita. The Carl Boyer room is on the first floor.

The full agenda can be found below.

Arts Commission

Study Session



City Hall, Carl Boyer Room 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE APPROVAL OF AGENDA PUBLIC PARTICIPATION ITEM 1 ARTS COMMISSION COMMITTEE UPDATES STAFF COMMENTS ITEMS FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATION ADJOURNMENT

