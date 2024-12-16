Dec. 19: SBDC Webinar on Buying and Selling a Business

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Buying and Selling a Business, on Thursday, Dec. 19 from noon to 1:15 p.m.

This webinar will teach the basics of buying and selling a business, such as conducting “due diligence,” inspecting the financial records, contracts and business assets; determining the value of the business; preparing contracts and related purchase and sale documents; tax considerations; and knowing when to “walk away” from a deal.

To register in advance for this Zoom meeting visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/27069.

