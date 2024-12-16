Dec. 19: SBDC Webinar on Buying and Selling a Business

|
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Buying and Selling a Business, on Thursday, Dec. 19 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
The Master's University men's basketball team opened up the Cactus Classic with a 91-64 win over Montana Western Saturday, Dec. 14 in Glendale, Ariz.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 22.
1902
- Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story
]
1987
- Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story
]
1931
- Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story
]
The William S Hart Union High School District’s seven comprehensive high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2023-24, placing them in the top 32% of eligible schools.
Registered nurses represented by California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU) at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, in Valencia, will hold a solidarity candlelight vigil on Monday, Dec.16, as they begin negotiations for a new union contract.
Beginning Jan. 13 the newly opened Valencia Community Center, 26147 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will offer a Monday-Thursday preschool class for 3-year-olds.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association hosted its annual holiday party on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home of Mardilan and John Georgio, where members and guests gathered to celebrate the installation of the new board for 2025.
The CIF Southern Section office has announced the upcoming premiere of "CIF Southern Section This Week,” a new sports series set to air on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Cecelia Begay (Diné Navajo) on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fifth episode of Santa Clarita Spotlight, a Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city.
Valencia Town Center and Santa Clarita Valley Jewish congregations will celebrate Hanukkah with complimentary desserts, musical presentations and a menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
1900
- Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story
]
The Castaic Union School District has announced the retirement of Board of Trustees President Janene Maxon, a dedicated educator and leader who has been a cornerstone of the district since 1988.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced the appointment of Don Kimball as Co-Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding John Shaffery, Managing Partner of Poole Shaffery, who has held the position since January 2023.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two possible cases of H5 bird flu in cats that consumed recalled raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC.
JR’s Comedy Club will present a trio of comedians, Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman and Randy Lubas, on Saturday, Dec. 21 on the Main Stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum Junior Ranger Program will host a "Rocks Rock!" program, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 15701 East Ave. M, Lancaster, California.
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is scheduled to open tonight in Old Town Newhall for its fourth annual event Dec. 12-15.
