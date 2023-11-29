Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV

|
This holiday season, give the Gift of Life. Honor or remember a loved one through the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s Gift of Life program. Sponsorship levels range from $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.
Porsche Santa Clarita’s last Cars & Coffee event of the year will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All makes and models of cars are welcome.
Join the Triumph Foundation for dinner on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country and 10% of your dinner tab will go to support Triumph.
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation asks Santa Clarita residents to make a paw-sitive impact on pets this holiday season.
Local foster youth recently enjoyed a “Friendsgiving” hosted by Fostering Youth Independence, an annual event that is one of the ways FYI builds a caring community for these vulnerable youth who are aging out of the foster system without a permanent family.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a solo exhibition by Xu Shuai, “Chaos Coordinate System,” which will be on view through March 25, 2024 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Two hiking programs, Rise and Shine and Sunset Strolls and a baby/toddler program, Little Ones Nature Hour, are offered at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Interpretive Center in Agua Dulce this season.
Child & Family Center has received a $15,000 grant from the Boston Scientific Foundation. The funds will support Mental Health Services for children, youth and adults who don’t have any insurance.
In the State of California, you have several options when you’d like to recycle a mattress, all at no cost to you.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has released the 2023 Annual Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the Assessor's Office activities, achievements and key initiatives throughout the past operating year.
During this windy, winter season in the city of Santa Clarita, don’t forget that yard waste, including all raked leaves, belong loosely (not bagged) in your green organics container.
Students at Castaic High School will enjoy an expanded music program, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2023 Teacher Grant program. Eugene Kim, a performing arts teacher at Castaic High School earned a $500 grant to help fund the band and color guard field show.
Help make a difference in the life of a child by donating a new, unwrapped toy at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station lobby anytime between Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 18.
Members of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently celebrated an annual tradition of delivering turkeys for the holiday season to those in need in the SCV.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station issued a warning for holiday season shoppers who have purchased goods online during CyberMonday sales to be aware their packages may be targeted by mail theives.
1950
CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey
]
It came down to turnovers and made free throws.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain - SantaClaritaLibrary.com
.
No. 9 College of the Canyons was on the wrong end of a 5-0 result vs. No. 1 Chaffey College in the second of the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
College of the Canyons ended its season with a 42-13 loss at Citrus College in the 2023 Western State Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Big Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive.
Princess Cruises is gearing up for a momentous occasion one year from today as Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its first-ever voyage from Port Canaveral, establishing a new homeport in the heart of Central Florida.
Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds!
The Scenic Hills Singers will host a free Christmas concert at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.
