Dec. 2: Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event

The Child & Family Center has announced its Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event Monday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This free event is perfect for families looking to celebrate the season together.

At the event there will be a variety of festive, alcohol-free mocktail beverages that everyone can savor, family-friendly crafts and games that capture the spirit of winter and festive holiday tunes.

This event is completely free, but registration is encouraged. Click this link to register.

We encourage you to spread the word and invite friends and neighbors to join in on the fun. Let’s make this winter a memorable one for the community.

