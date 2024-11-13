Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”

For the third consecutive year, Billboard has recognized California State University, Northridge as one of its Top Music Business Schools of 2024.

The publication chose 42 schools in total for the unranked list, using “industry recommendations, alumni information provided by honorees from [its] multiple power lists, information requested from each school, and nearly a decade of reporting on these programs.”

“We are so honored to be included in the list of Billboard Magazine’s ‘Top Music Business Schools’ in the world for the third year in a row,” said Andrew Surmani, professor of music industry studies, academic lead of the Master of Arts in music industry administration degree program and part of the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication. “Billboard Magazine is respected as one of the top trade publications in our industry and to be recognized by them among other schools globally means so much to us and is a great honor for CSUN. This is a testament to our world class faculty and curriculum.”

Billboard recognized CSUN for its distinctive integration of business and music coursework. Specifically, the offering of classes that teach copyright law, recording contract formation and negotiation, and marketing, as well as a two-semester course that covers copyright, publishing, licensing and music industry contracts.

“This recognition from Billboard underscores the excellence and innovation within our Music Industry Studies program, as we work to equip students with both the skills and network needed to lead in today’s industry,” said Seven Bailey, Mike Curb endowed chair of music industry studies.“Our faculty’s commitment to creating meaningful, industry-relevant experiences has positioned CSUN as a global leader in music business education.”

The magazine also highlights the university’s deep connections with Los Angeles-based industry professionals, who often visit the campus for panel discussions, guest lectures and mentoring.

“In the article they list some of our famous alumni, but the truth of the matter is that we have CSUN music industry undergraduate and graduate program alumni working in the top music companies in the world,” Surmani said. “From Amazon to Apple, Atlantic Records, Def Jam Recordings, Disney, Dolby Laboratories, iHeart Media, Insomniac Events, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Mechanical Licensing Collective, NBC Universal, Netflix, Pandora, Paramount, Sony Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Brothers, TikTok and Universal Music Group among others.

“If there is a major music company in our industry, there is a good chance it will have a CSUN alumnus working for it.”

