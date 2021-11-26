Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its Regular Meeting Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6:00 p.m.
The meeting will take place at City Hall in the City Council Chambers located on the first floor at 23920 Valencia Boulevard, Santa Clarita, 91355.
New business during the meeting includes a Vista Canyon Park Update in which the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will receive an update and presentation on
Vista Canyon Park.
Background:
Vista Canyon Park (Park) was originally designed in 2016 as part of the Vista Canyon
Development project. Since that time, slight modifications have been made to the design, and
construction has been underway. The Park is expected to be completed in the next couple of
months, and be open to the public shortly thereafter.
The purpose of this report is to provide an update on the build-out of Vista Canyon Park, and
discuss amenities that will be available to the community once it opens to the public as a city of
Santa Clarita park.
To view the agenda online, click [HERE]
