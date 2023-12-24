Dec. 29: Annual Red Rock Canyon Christmas Bird Count

Red Rock Canyon State Park will host their annual Bird Count promoting local birdwatching and community-science Friday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join local experts spotting rare and common birds in this regional birding hotspot.

Red Rock Canyon’s Bird Count contributes to the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count which is among the longest running Community Science surveys in the world. The Christmas Bird Count has provided critical data on population trends since the first official count in 1900. Last year, 2625 local bird counts identified over 2000 unique bird species and 40 million birds across North and South America, the Caribbean, and Pacific Islands.

The cost is free. However, parking in the day-use area parking lot is $6 per vehicle.

Meeting area will be at the Ricardo Visitor Center.

Advance registration is required.

Red Rock Canyon State Park’s Bird Count registration and birding area assignments must be done in advance: call, text, or email Bird Count Coordinator Alexia at (661) 810-6268 or alexiasvejda@gmail.com before 6:30 a.m. Dec. 29 to register and get additional instructions. Be aware there is little to no cell phone service in the park. Bring layered clothing, binoculars, sturdy shoes, water, snacks and lunch. All ages welcome.

You may also contact Luis Malik at luis.suero-mayberry@parks.ca.gov.

For more information about the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, or to find other local Christmas Bird Counts, visit www.ChristmasBirdCount.org.

Red Rock Canyon State Park is open year-round for camping, hiking, and OHV activities in our desert. The park receives support from a nonprofit organization, Red Rock Canyon Interpretive Association (RRCIA).

