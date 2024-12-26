Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Next WomensNet $10,000 Amber Grant

The application cutoff for the next WomansNet $10,000 Amber Grant for businesses owned by women is Dec. 31.

WomensNet founded the Amber Grant in 1998. The grant was set up with one goal in mind: to honor the memory of a very special young woman, Amber Wigdahl, who died at just 19 years old, before realizing her business dreams.

Today, WomensNet carries on that tradition, proudly giving away at least $30,000 every month in Amber Grant money. In recognition of the diversity of businesses owned by women, it has also expanded grant-giving to include Startup Grants, Business Category Grants and three $25,000 Year End Grants.

Applying is simple. Just take a few minutes to tell about yourself and your business dream. There are no long, complicated forms to fill out. Submitting one application makes you instantly eligible for all grants related to your business.

Grant winners are announced by the 23rd of the following month.

To apply for the Amber Grant visit Amber Grant Application.

