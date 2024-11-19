Dec. 6: Holiday Home Tour Presents ‘Hearts Aglow Gala’

The annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour, organzied by the HMNH Foundation Home Tour League will present the Hearts Aglow Holiday Home Tour Gala on Friday, Dec. 6 at The Hyatt Regency in Valencia.

The fundraising Holiday Home Tour will be divided into three giving opportunities.

A special VIP in person preview event will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at this year’s selected Holiday Home Tour house. Tickets are priced at $250. In addition to the in person preview of this years selected home donors will also receive a ticket for the Dec. 6 gala.

At the Gala, attendees will enjoy an elegant event with dinner and dancing as well as a virtual tour of three prestigious Santa Clarita Valley Homes professionally decorated for the holiday season. Tickets for the Gala only are $150.

The Gala will raise funds for the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center is an integral part of the hospital. Heart disease is the number one killer in the United States.

To address this statistic, Henry Mayo has expanded its Cardiovascular Services to include a broad range of cardiac care services. From diagnostic care through minimally invasive interventions to open heart surgery and cardiac rehabilitation, Henry Mayo’s team of specialists put their heart into ensuring the best cardiovascular care, right here in the community. Henry Mayo’s experts can help prevent, treat or even reverse some types of damage to hearts.

The Hyatt Regency is located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The public can view the homes on the Holiday Home Tour for a donation of $25 which will provide each donor with a link to view the homes virtually.

For more information, purchase tickets and to donate call (661) 200-1205 or visit the website.

