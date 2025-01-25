Feb. 20: Henry Mayo Home Tour Fashion Show ‘Red Carpet Ready!’

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s annual Home Tour Fashion Show will be held beginning at noon, Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The theme of the 2025 fashion show is “Red Carpet Ready!”

This year all funds raised from the fashion show will benefit Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Individual Fashion Show tickets are $100 each.

Sponsorship Opportunities include two tickets and recognition on all marketing material:

Table Sponsor – 10 Seats $1,200

Décor Sponsor $1,500

Dessert Sponsor $1,500

Entertainment Sponsor $1,500

Photography Sponsor $1,500

Boutique Sponsor $1,500

The fashion show is sponsored by Trevino Law Firm.

For more information and tickets visit Henry Mayo Home Tour Fashion Show.

