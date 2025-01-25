header image

Feb. 20: Henry Mayo Home Tour Fashion Show ‘Red Carpet Ready!’
| Friday, Jan 24, 2025
2025 Fashion show Flyer 12

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s annual Home Tour Fashion Show will be held beginning at noon, Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The theme of the 2025 fashion show is “Red Carpet Ready!”

This year all funds raised from the fashion show will benefit Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Individual Fashion Show tickets are $100 each.

Sponsorship Opportunities include two tickets and recognition on all marketing material:

Table Sponsor – 10 Seats $1,200

Décor Sponsor $1,500

Dessert Sponsor $1,500

Entertainment Sponsor $1,500

Photography Sponsor $1,500

Boutique Sponsor $1,500

The fashion show is sponsored by Trevino Law Firm.

For more information and tickets visit Henry Mayo Home Tour Fashion Show.

Feb. 2: Sierra Hillbillies Groundhog Dance

Feb. 2: Sierra Hillbillies Groundhog Dance
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites everyone to a Groundhog Day themed Square Dance on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Sierra Hillbillies have supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.
FULL STORY...

March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana

March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson

Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center

Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
FULL STORY...
Feb. 8: Santa Clarita Community Hike Central Park Exercise Staircase
The city of Santa clarita will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Feb. 2: Sierra Hillbillies Groundhog Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites everyone to a Groundhog Day themed Square Dance on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Sierra Hillbillies have supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.
FAA Issues Drone Flight Restrictions Due to Hughes Fire
Due to the Hughes fire continuing to impact the Castaic area, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the affected area, effective till Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m.
Feb. 12: SCVEDC Hosts Canadian Trade Mission at COC
In collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host a luncheon featuring a group of nine Canadian energy companies, Wednesday, February 12 from 1-3 p.m. at College of the Canyons.
Jan. 28: City Council Considers Community Services, Arts Grants
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana
Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California.
Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised the Health Office Order issued on Jan. 10 prohibiting the use of power blowers countywide.
Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball put away another win in Western State Conference, South Division play, posting a 71-67 win over the visiting L.A. Valley College Monarchs at Lee Smelser Court.
Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
With the rise in local drug-related incidents, it’s more important than ever for parents to have open, honest conversations with children about the dangers of substance abuse.
Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Seeks Donations
Since the unprecedented Los Angeles County wildfire siege began on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the heartfelt generosity from the community has been inspirational.
Two CalArtians Receive Major Oscar Nods
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for its 97th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry on Thursday, Jan 23. As in years past, CalArtian-helmed films are in the running across the ceremony’s 23 categories.
Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
Did you get engaged over the holidays? Say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day. Get married at The Big I Do, where multiple couples exchange vows in a beautiful ceremony and celebrate their love with a lavish reception. Participating couples will have a chance to win a custom wedding dress, a suit and wedding bands.
Los Angeles Area Fires: What to Know, How to Help
The fires that impacted the Los Angeles area in early January, especially the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, have displaced thousands of people destroying or damaging more than 16,000 homes and businesses and burning more than 40,000 acres.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California.
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host an Anti-Valentine's Day Party and vendor market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
