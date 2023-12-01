The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.

The Commission is expected to discuss updates on winter season programming.

The full agenda is available below.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

