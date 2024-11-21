Dec. 7: The 29th Annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade

Celebrate this special time of year with the 29th annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade and holiday event Saturday, Dec. 7 at Castaic Lake, Lower Lagoon.

This family-friendly event, hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake in cooperation with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, begins at 3 p.m. with visits with Santa, face painting, crafts table, music, games, food trucks and opportunity drawings. There will also be snow for children to play in, sleds not provided.

The Lighted Boat Parade will begin at sunset.

Donate an unwrapped $10 toy for Family Promise of SCV and receive three opportunity drawing tickets. Donate one can of unexpired food for the SCV Food Pantry and receive one opportunity drawing ticket.

Every child with a wristband will receive one complimentary hot dog, chips, and water. Check in at the registration table, located by the BISC Building, to get your wristband. Guests can also purchase opportunity drawing tickets.

Entries are sought for the Lighted Boat Parade. Boat entries are free. Decorate your boat and win a cash prize. Prizes awarded for first, second and third place.

For more information and to register your boat in the parade visit www.castaiclake.com/wintermagic.

Castaic Lake Lower Lagoon

32132 Castaic Lake Drive,

Castaic, CA 91384

Boat parade starts at sunset. Park entry fees apply.

