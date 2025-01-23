Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained

The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 1 p.m. on the Hughes Fire. A total of 10,176 acres has been consumed.
Today, firefighters will continue reinforcing control lines and holding the fire in its current footprint, protecting the Wayside Honor Rancho and structures along Charlie Canyon drainage. Additional fire engines will be staged within the community of Castaic to prevent any fire spread.
Fire Size: 10,176 acres, 14% contained
Structures Threatened: 14,611
Structures Damaged: 0
Structures Destroyed: 0
Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.
National Weather Service Issues Fire Weather Watch
Due to extremely low relative humidity and periods of gusty offshore winds, a Red Flag Warning has been extended through 10 a.m., Friday Jan. 24.
There is a potential storm expected to enter the region on Saturday, Jan. 25, and last through Monday, Jan. 27. The latest forecast calls for a quarter to a half inch of rain with 10-20% chance of thunderstorms.
For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.
Road Closures
Ridge Route Road at Lake Hughes
Ridge Route Road at Templin Highway
Lake Hughes at Pine Canyon
Dry Gulch at San Francisquito Canyon Road
I-5 NB at Parker Rd Off Ramp and I-5 NB at Lake Hughes Road off ramp will be shut down.
Northbound I-5 all lanes closed just north of State Route 126.
I-5 Grapevine
Evacuation Shelters
College of the Canyons East Gym at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
To learn if you are in an evacuation area, visit LA County’s Emergency site and sign up for alerts.
For the latest updates visit https://santaclaritaemergency.com.
