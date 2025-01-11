DWR Defers Pipeline Maintenance, SCV Outdoor Watering Can Resume

The Santa Clarita Water Agency has been alerted by the California Department of Water Resources that it will defer its current pipeline maintenance project near Castaic Lake until further notice. Residents can resume outdoor watering in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Department of Water Resources has cited weather conditions and the ongoing wildfires for stopping work at this time.

SCV Water is returning to normal operations and has access to imported water at Castaic Lake once again and has rescinded its request that Santa Clarita Valley residents refrain from outdoor watering.

The second scheduled shutdown by Department of Water Resources from Jan. 27-Feb. 3 is also postponed with no new date announced. This project is anticipated to be deferred to 2026.

SCV Water thanks the community for its partnership and support in reducing outdoor water use during this week’s shutdown. The SCV Water saw an estimated 93% reduction in outdoor water use from large irrigation customers and 43% for all users, compared to daily averages recorded prior to the shutdown.

This voluntary conservation ensured SCV Water met the daily water use demands of customers while maintaining its supply reserved for firefighting operations.

For more information visit https://yourscvwater.com.

