Dec. 8: 45-Year Anniversary Celebration of Santa Clarita McDonald’s Franchise

Santa Clarita Valley McDonald’s Owner/Operators Jay and Shelly Schutz are celebrating 45 years in Santa Clarita at their 18850 Soledad Canyon Road location with a special event to thank customers and neighbors for their decades of support and cherished memories.

The special 45-year anniversary event will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, noon to 3 p.m. at McDonalds, 18850 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Festivities will include:

— 45-cent Hamburgers: The iconic menu favorite that started it all. Guests who follow @McDonaldsSCV on Instagram can enjoy the Classic McDonald’s Hamburger at the original 1979 price of 45 cents. Limit of five per order. Valid on Dec. 8, noon to 3 p.m. only at participating location only, 18850 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351. Customers must follow @McDonaldsSCV on Instagram to redeem offer. Please show staff proof of follow at time of purchase via your mobile device.

— Community Food Drive: Please join us in supporting the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry by bringing non-perishable food items to donate. Guests who bring three or more items will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a new TV.

— Free food, prize giveaways, activities and games for all ages.

“Forty-five years in Santa Clarita has been an incredible journey,” said Jay Schutz. “We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers and the entire community for making us a part of your lives for generations. This event is one small way we hope to thank you and to give back to the place we’ve called home since 1979.”

