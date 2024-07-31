header image

July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
| Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Water drop


State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today launched a statewide effort to accelerate housing development by utilizing the significant amount of developable land owned by California’s local education agencies.

Combined, California LEAs own 75,000 acres of developable land, providing the potential to create an estimated 2.3 million new housing units throughout the state. According to recent data from the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, the housing gap in California could be addressed by creating 2.5 million new homes over the next eight-year development cycle.

This initiative aims to accelerate the use of existing research by the California School Boards Association, UC Berkeley, and UCLA, and the use of funding for educator housing that Superintendent Thurmond previously secured in the state budget.

Progress on educator housing development has moved slowly but steadily across the state, with recent projects that prove the impact of workforce housing development on teacher retention and students’ classroom-level experience. At today’s press conference, Jefferson Union High School District Board Trustee Andy Lie stated that, following the completion of a 122-unit housing project last year, the district opened schools with zero teaching vacancies for the first time in years. Jefferson Union High School District is located in San Mateo County, one of the most competitive rental markets in the state.

“California’s housing crisis is undeniable, but it is not unsolvable,” Superintendent Thurmond said. “We know that families across our state are impacted, from the homelessness crisis facing our urban areas, to the long commute times impacting families priced out of once-affordable neighborhoods, to the staffing crisis in schools whose educators can’t afford to live where they work. I believe that California has enough resources and ingenuity to solve this, and the data shows that California’s schools have the land to make this happen. As school leaders, we can get this done for our communities and restore the California Dream.”

Superintendent Thurmond has helped make state tax credits available for teacher housing, some $500 million of which were approved for educator housing as part of the 2020 state budget. He also has pledged to secure future funding to provide state incentives when local school districts pass bond measures to build housing.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Superintendent Thurmond convened leaders from both Northern and Southern California, including Senator Josh Becker, whose district includes Jefferson Union High School District, and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho of Los Angeles Unified School District. Tristan Brown of the California Federation of Teachers also spoke about the importance of providing housing stability and a path to homeownership for educators.

Andrew Keller of CSBA, Sarah Hinkley of the UC Berkeley Center for Cities + Schools, and Manos Proussaloglou of the UCLA cityLAB shared the research that is the foundation for this initiative.

Superintendent Thurmond and the California Department of Education will formally kick off this housing initiative on August 14 at 10:30 a.m. by hosting a housing summit to bring together district leaders with leaders in the building trades and housing development. This initiative will include sustained technical assistance for LEAs that seek to develop surplus land, as well as further legislative action to accelerate housing development.

To share policy recommendations for the Superintendent’s housing initiative, email Initiatives@cde.ca.gov. To RSVP for the Housing Summit on August 14, please visit bit.ly/HousingSummitAug24.
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to consider placing a facilities bond measure on the November ballot.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 6.
Oct. 6: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to Host Their 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash Fundraiser
The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is ready to make another splash on Oct, 6 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious on July 26, 2024.
LASD Teams up with L.A. Rams to Supercharge Recruitment Efforts for Deputy Sheriff
In an exciting new collaboration, the Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to supercharge recruitment efforts for deputy positions.
Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments
CSUN Profs Explore ‘Spatial Harmonies’
California State University, Northridge art professors Edward Alfano, Lesley Krane and Magdy Rizk have partnered with artist Magda Audifred for an exhibition in August at the Shatto Gallery in Koreatown to explore “Spatial Harmonies,” using analog and digital media. 
California Celebrates 50 Years of WIC Program
The California Department of Public Health is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Back-to-School For SCV Students Nears
For students in the Santa Clarita Valley summer is fading fast as back-to-school dates loom. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Monday, aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 12-15.
Aug. 3: Saugus High Football Cornhole Fundraiser
Saugus High School Gridiron Booster Club will host a Saugus High Foortball Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewery on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Barger Honors West Ranch Team for Animal Adoption Efforts
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored the West Ranch High School cross country team for the “Run with Dogs” program at the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, July 30.
CalArts Students Shine in Paris-L.A. Olympic Poster Competition
In a celebration of artistic excellence and international collaboration, California Institute of the Arts Graphic Design students Vesper (Yuhuan) Ji (Art MFA 2025), Junyu Qian (Art MFA 2024), Oscar Thompson (Art BFA 2025) and Dariia Zamrii (Art MFA 2025) have been announced as winners of the 2024 Cultural Olympiad Poster Competition. Fellow CalArtian Jiating Shi (Art MFA 2025) also received an honorable mention.
CDPH Identifies Valley Fever Among Attendees of Music Festival
People who attended “Lightning in a Bottle” music festival in Kern County should see a healthcare provider if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms.
Correction: SUSD $190 Bond Measure to Be Discussed at Regular Board Meeting July 30
The Saugus Union School District board of Trustees will discuss placing a $190M bond measure for facilities improvements on the November ballot at the board's regular public meeting on Tuesday, July 30.
Sept. 21: Be the Light 5K to Benefit A Light of Hope
The 10th anniversary Be the Light 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at West Creek Park in Valencia with the course traveling the paseos of the San Francisquito Creek Trail.
Henry Mayo Receives AHA Award for Stroke Care
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.
Sept. 14: Horse 2 Heart Fundraiser Jamboree
Oak Creek Corrals 20th anniversary celebration will include a Fundraiser Jamboree for the Horse 2 Heart Non-Profit organization.
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Volunteers, Donations
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is presently serving more than 7,000 food-insecure residents of the Santa Clarita Valley each month. The SCV Food Pantry is presently looking for volunteers for the fall season.
SCV Water Awarded Federal Grant for Water Resilience Initiative
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $363,374 Federal grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Applied Science Grant Program. Funds will go towards the Agency’s Groundwater Model Refinement and Calibration Project.
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to warn the public of phone call scammers Impersonating L.A. County Deputies using spoofing apps that show their number on the victim’s caller ID as the Sheriff’s office or local police agencies.
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University. 
