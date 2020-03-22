Stevenson Ranch Alleged Armed Robbery
Santa Clarita Sheriff Deputies stand out side the residence on Bracken Lane in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery

Uploaded: , Sunday, Mar 22, 2020

By Vivianna Shields | The Signal

One person was shot during an alleged armed robbery in a Stevenson Ranch home Saturday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of one person who was reportedly shot at a home on the 24700 block of Bracken Lane, according to spokeswoman Cheryl Sims.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call from the patient’s husband, who was at another location, Deputy Erik Jepson said.

The call indicated a possible armed robbery, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez. This was later confirmed by Sgt. Keith Green.

Paramedics transported one gunshot victim from the home.

Deputies set up a containment in the area with the help of a helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Aero Bureau and detained one suspect before releasing them shortly after.

Nobody was in custody for the incident as of Sunday morning, and the investigation remains ongoing, Green added.

Signal Staff Writer Emily Alvarenga contributed to this report.

Stevenson Ranch Alleged Armed Robbery

Santa Clarita Sheriff Deputies search for evidence outsie a residence on Bracken Lane in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Mrch 21, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal


Stevenson Ranch Alleged Armed Robbery

Santa Clarita Sheriff Deputies search for evidence in a car at a residence on Bracken Lane in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Mrch 21, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal


Stevenson Ranch Alleged Armed Robbery

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials transported one gunshot victim from Stevenson Ranch Saturday evening. Dan Watson/ The Signal

No Comments for : Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27

    California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27

    10 mins ago
  • Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries

    Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries

    21 mins ago
  • More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage

    More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage

    2 hours ago
  • Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV

    Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV

    2 hours ago
  • Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees

    Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees

    2 hours ago
  • Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas

    Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas

    3 hours ago
  • Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery

    Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery

    3 hours ago
  • Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19

    3 hours ago
  • Update 3/22/20: SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable

    Update 3/22/20: SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable

    5 hours ago
  • A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer

    A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer

    12 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.