Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery

One person was shot during an alleged armed robbery in a Stevenson Ranch home Saturday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of one person who was reportedly shot at a home on the 24700 block of Bracken Lane, according to spokeswoman Cheryl Sims.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call from the patient’s husband, who was at another location, Deputy Erik Jepson said.

The call indicated a possible armed robbery, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez. This was later confirmed by Sgt. Keith Green.

Paramedics transported one gunshot victim from the home.

Deputies set up a containment in the area with the help of a helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Aero Bureau and detained one suspect before releasing them shortly after.

Nobody was in custody for the incident as of Sunday morning, and the investigation remains ongoing, Green added.

Signal Staff Writer Emily Alvarenga contributed to this report.