December 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Driver Found Dead in Big Rig Along Grapevine
| Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Grapevine

A dead body was found in a big rig in the Grapevine Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

“It looks like he was asleep in the sleeper berth, and passed away in his sleep,” said Officer Tom Bey, with the CHP Fort Tejon office. “That is preliminary.”

Officials said the body was found at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, on the southbound side of Interstate 5, north of Frazier Mountain Park Road.

The name of the victim was not immediately available as of the publication of this article.

The Grapevine remains closed with no timetable for reopening available as of 11:30 a.m., according to CHP officials.
