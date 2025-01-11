Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.

Blowing dust may result in Air Quality Index(AQI) levels that are Unhealthy or worse in most of Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties in the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley.

High PM10 levels in the region are a result of gusty Santa Ana winds, which can lift dust and soil into the air.

North to northeast winds might reach 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in areas. Santa Clarita Valley winds are expected to be in the lower wind range.

High winds may also disperse ash from the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Kenneth, Line, Airport and Bridge fire burn scars.

Wind speeds and PM10 levels are expected to decrease throughout the region starting Sunday noon. However, breezy conditions are expected throughout the week in all areas of the South Coast AQMD.

Air quality can vary by hour and location depending on wind conditions.

The AQMD has also issued a No Burn Day for the SCV through the weekend.

South Coast AQMDreminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited at any time on No-Burn Days. The No-Burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper.

Do your part to help keep our air clean by not burning wood during the mandatory wood burning ban. No-Burn Day alerts are mandatory in order to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high anywhere in theSouth Coast Air Basin. No-Burn Days are based on fine particulate pollution that is forecasted for an entire 24-hour period, which may not be reflected in real-time air quality maps.

For more information visit www.aqmd.gov/.

