Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic

Santa Clarita Valley residents may or may not have felt a magnitude 3.5 earthquake that rolled through Castaic early Friday morning.

The temblor hit at 5:42 a.m., with the epicenter approximately a mile north-northwest of Castaic on Oak Valley Road, off The Old Road in the Violin Canyon area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was at a depth of 18.1 kilometers, or 11.2 miles, the USGS data show.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, the Santa Clarita Valey Sheriff’s Station said in a social post shortly after the quake.