april 5 earthquake
Photo: Courtesy USGS.

 

Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 5, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California and was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley early Monday morning.

The earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey, struck at 4:44 a.m., near Lennox at recorded depth of 12 miles underground.

“The unusual depth (~20 km) may have had something to do with this,” the USGS said in a statement released early Monday morning. “In arm-wavy terms, deeper quakes may be especially punchy, with faster than usual fault motion that generates sharper than usual shaking.”

Shaking was felt to a light degree throughout the city of Los Angeles and weak shaking was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the USGS.

No injuries were reported as a result of the quake in the Santa Clarita Valley.

