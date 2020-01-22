SCV Nudged by Small Magnitude-3.6 Granada Hills Quake

Realtors in the Santa Clarita Valley assisted 2,347 single-family home sales during 2019, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year, while prices hit new highs and the inventory plunged, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
The city of Santa Clarita may conduct an inspection of the property containing the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside to help determine whether or not property owners complied with permits, according to a court ruling Tuesday.
California and 10 other states filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take action to reduce air pollution in smoggy areas of those states where air quality has fallen below federal standards.
Kaiser Permanente celebrated the grand opening of its new Target Clinic at the Target Santa Clarita East store, located at 19105 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted last month by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge business accounting students are participating in the federal government’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, clinic, providing free tax preparation and filing for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.
Mike Jaffe, who started as a volunteer and then became a member of the board of directors for the nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation, was recently appointed interim executive director, he said Monday.
Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission approved plans Tuesday for the proposed Patios Connection project at Westfield Valencia Town Center, which includes the city’s second Costco and several other new businesses.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to develop recommendations to enhance and expand access to substance abuse prevention and treatment services.
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery, Assault team, or COBRA, are conducting an attempted murder investigation after a fight broke out Thursday near a 7-Eleven in Canyon Country.
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to demand the awarding of two World Series titles to the LA Dodgers in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal currently rocking Major League Baseball.
Castaic Union School District, in partnership with the Castaic Elementary School Parent Teacher Association, will be hosting a “Be Kind to Your Community” event at Castaic Lake (lower lake), Saturday, Jan. 25, and the entire community is invited.
Residents and visitors rely on Santa Clarita Transit to get where they need to go, and riders will soon be able to expand their transit opportunities, thanks to the new bus transfer station at the Vista Canyon development located south of the 14 Freeway.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the creation of a new NonProfit Council designed specifically for local 501c(3) nonprofits who are members of the Chamber to keep our local non-profits on the forefront in charitable giving, advocacy and regulations.
