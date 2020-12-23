header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 23
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Hill Sues Ex-Husband, RedState, Messina over ‘Nonconsensual Porn’
| Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
katie hill sues
Former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce.

 

Former California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill, whose promising political career unraveled in 2019 after she was accused of inappropriate relationships with staffers and various media outlets published nude and sexually graphic photos of her, said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the world is watching her ex-husband’s “revenge vendetta.”

Hill, who unseated an incumbent Republican as part of the 2018 “blue wave” at the age of 32, claims in the suit filed in Los Angeles that her ex-husband, Kenneth Heslep, orchestrated her political downfall with the right-wing news blog RedState and the British tabloid the Daily Mail after she tried to end their relationship.

In a 34-page complaint, Hill describes a tumultuous 15-year relationship where Heslep controlled her appearance and sleep schedule. He choked her unconscious, said he would kill himself if she tried to leave, and posted nude photos of her on dating websites without her consent, according to the complaint.

Hill said that Heslep physically abused her pets and was unsupportive of her run for office, and when she tried to separate herself from him, he threatened to “blow up” her campaign and told her staff and family that she was suicidal and they should commit her.

“Hill lived in fear that if she ever tried to leave, he’d kill them both and all their animals,” the complaint states.

Despite all this pressure, Hill mounted a grassroots campaign and was able to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Knight.

But all of that would come crashing down due to Heslep and the media outlets that aided him, according to Hill.

After she took office, moved to Washington, D.C. and ended her relationship, Hill says her ex-husband retaliated against her.

“That’s when Heslep’s scorched earth attack began in earnest,” the complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court states. “Less than five months after the breakup, naked images of Hill that only Heslep had previously possessed were published globally on the internet, alongside intimate text messages and cruel lies.”

Hill resigned amid an ethics probe after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a congressional staffer and the nude photos were published online by the blog RedState. Hill admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer before she was in Congress but denied having any improper relationship with one of her male congressional staffers.

Images and intimate text messages were first published on RedState on Oct. 18, 2019, according to the suit, and the Daily Mail published sexually graphic images soon after. Hill said Heslep was the only person who had access to these images and she characterizes them as “nonconsensual porn” in the suit.

“One local Republican operative said he’d been supplied with a file containing over 700 photos and texts which they intended to release bit by bit until Hill resigned from or was forced out of Congress,” the complaint states. “And sure, enough, RedState continued to publish new material on an almost daily basis, for two weeks, until Hill finally stepped down.”

Hill says former Knight campaign advisor Joseph Messina bragged about having 700 images of her in a public blog post. Messina later told the Los Angeles Times that the images were widely shared and he did not need to distribute the images.

Before the images were made public, Heslep shopped around the photos and an interview with a local news podcast, according to Hill but Heslep denied supplying the photos that were eventually shared on right-wing media outlets like the Daily Wire, Breitbart and the Washington Examiner.

Hill says RedState’s Jennifer Van Laar authored the original post that claimed she had an affair with a male staffer. After Hill announced on Oct. 27, 2019, she would resign from office, Van Laar tweeted a link to Republican Mike Garcia’s campaign. Garcia eventually went on to win Hill’s former seat.

Hill says she was at a low point after she left office and contemplated suicide.

“Hill drank a bottle of wine in the bathtub and attempted to slit her wrists,” the complaint states. “The suicide attempt was thankfully not fatal, but the torment continued.”

While Heslep and Hill divorced in Nov. 2020, he continued to try and sell a story to the Daily Mail about Hill’s sexual, medical and financial history.

Less than a week after Hill got a temporary restraining order against Heslep, the Daily Mail published an article with 26 images, including another nude photo taken without her consent and a photo of her with her brother who died earlier this year.

Hill says the First Amendment doesn’t protect someone’s right to sexually degrade and expose public officials or disseminate nude images.

“Deciding who is allowed to see our naked bodies is an essential right,” the complaint states.

“There’s never a way to litigate privacy in our judicial system without amplifying the very invasions underlying the suit, an inevitable hell that Hill has resigned herself to knowing this further public display may have been defendant’s hope all along,” the complaint continues.

While the nude photos and other painful episodes from her relationship with Heslep may become exhibits in the case, Hill said she has no other options to restore her privacy and dignity and that she has already “given up everything” to escape her ex-husband.

“Here we reset the ideas that abuse in a woman’s past should quash their political aspirations and that public sexual humiliation is an acceptable way to vanquish a political opponent,” the complaint states. “This case pleads that everybody, even publicly elected officials and celebrities, is owed the right to sexual privacy and redress from our courts when they experience intimate partner violence.”

Heslep, The Daily Mail’s parent company, Mail Media, RedState’s owner Salem Media Group, Messina and Van Laar are named in Hill’s complaint.

Hill claims intentional infliction of emotional distress, nonconsensual distribution of intimate images, civil conspiracy to distribute the images and violation of California’s unfair competition law.

Ashley Parris from McElroy Parris Trial Lawyers and Carrie Goldberg submitted the suit.

— By Nathan Solis. CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
As 2020 comes to a close, the California Highway Patrol wants to highlight some new roadway safety laws that take effect in 2021.
FULL STORY...
Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents
A handful of power outages were reported in the Canyon Country area Wednesday morning, but Southern California Edison did not have immediate updates about the exact boundaries of the outages as of 10:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests
A comparison of local January-to-November DUI arrest data for 2019 to 2020 from the California Highway Patrol shows a nearly 15% rise in 2020 DUI arrests.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
As 2020 comes to a close, the California Highway Patrol wants to highlight some new roadway safety laws that take effect in 2021.
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents
A handful of power outages were reported in the Canyon Country area Wednesday morning, but Southern California Edison did not have immediate updates about the exact boundaries of the outages as of 10:30 a.m.
Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests
A comparison of local January-to-November DUI arrest data for 2019 to 2020 from the California Highway Patrol shows a nearly 15% rise in 2020 DUI arrests.
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Hill Sues Ex-Husband, RedState, Messina over ‘Nonconsensual Porn’
Former California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill, whose promising political career unraveled in 2019 after she was accused of inappropriate relationships with staffers and various media outlets published nude and sexually graphic photos of her, said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the world is watching her ex-husband’s “revenge vendetta.”
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Hill Sues Ex-Husband, RedState, Messina over ‘Nonconsensual Porn’
Edison Monitors for Possible Additional Shut-offs on Christmas Eve
Southern California Edison officials confirmed Tuesday they are monitoring possible power shut-offs for particular areas of the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.
Edison Monitors for Possible Additional Shut-offs on Christmas Eve
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 9,000 Deaths; 14,391 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has tragically surpassed 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 9,000 Deaths; 14,391 Total SCV Cases
Waste Management, City Offer Several Drop-Off Locations to Recycle Holiday Trees
Waste Management and the city of Santa Clarita have established three convenient locations for residents to recycle their holiday trees in 2020.
Waste Management, City Offer Several Drop-Off Locations to Recycle Holiday Trees
Local Nonprofits Awarded Zonta Club’s Community Grants
One of the goals of fundraising done by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is to provide Community Grants to local charities.
Local Nonprofits Awarded Zonta Club’s Community Grants
Residents Now Being Served Water from PFAS Treatment Facility
SCV Water received the final permit to serve water from its first per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility; water from the project hit the taps of Santa Clarita Valley residents this week.
Residents Now Being Served Water from PFAS Treatment Facility
Carousel Ranch’s ‘Santa Day’ Brings Students Holiday Cheer
This is certainly a different type of holiday season and while nothing feels quite the same, Carousel Ranch was able to keep things safe for the holidays while still bringing the joy of their annual “Santa Day” festivities into the hearts and homes of every student.
Carousel Ranch’s ‘Santa Day’ Brings Students Holiday Cheer
Padilla Replacing Harris in U.S. Senate
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the selection of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to be California’s next United States Senator, filling the term being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Padilla Replacing Harris in U.S. Senate
Jan. 14: SCV Chamber’s Virtual 2021 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2021 Employment Law Update: The Road to Compliance, scheduled virtually for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Jan. 14: SCV Chamber’s Virtual 2021 Employment Law Update
SCV Businesses Express Optimism Amid Vaccine Rollout
Businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are showing signs of optimism for 2021 as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out.
SCV Businesses Express Optimism Amid Vaccine Rollout
Firefighters Douse 5.9-Acre Blaze Near State Route 14
Firefighters extinguished a 5.9-acre blaze near State Route 14 in Santa Clarita early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters Douse 5.9-Acre Blaze Near State Route 14
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths at 103; L.A. County Hospitals Over Capacity
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 56 new deaths and 11,271 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths at 103; L.A. County Hospitals Over Capacity
Sherman Oaks Restaurateur Sues California Over Outdoor Dining Ban
A Sherman Oaks restaurant owner whose viral video showed a film production’s dining area operating next to the patio she was forced to close sued California officials in federal court Sunday aiming to overturn the outdoor dining ban part of state orders meant to curb COVID-19 transmission.
Sherman Oaks Restaurateur Sues California Over Outdoor Dining Ban
L.A. County Reverses Ban on Indoor Religious Services; Some SCV Congregations Already Meeting
Indoor religious services can resume in Los Angeles County under the modified health officer order Public Health officials announced Saturday, following a Supreme Court ruling last week.
L.A. County Reverses Ban on Indoor Religious Services; Some SCV Congregations Already Meeting
Western States Scientific Group Confirms Moderna Vaccine is Safe, Effective
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process Friday night and has concluded the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 is safe and efficacious for use in the Western States.
Western States Scientific Group Confirms Moderna Vaccine is Safe, Effective
Congress Approves $900 Billion Stimulus Package
The House and Senate late Monday voted to approve a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that includes direct payments to most Americans and more funding for state and local governments.
Congress Approves $900 Billion Stimulus Package
Dec. 21: First Nighttime ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn in 800 Years
Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating Monday night, Dec. 21.
Dec. 21: First Nighttime ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn in 800 Years
SCV November Home Sales Up 46%, Condos Up 24%; Inventory Keeps Shrinking
Even as seasonal forces begin to moderate activity, November home sales and condominium sales in the Santa Clarita Valley remained well above year-ago levels, riding a surge of homebuying interest prompted by the pandemic and interest rates that continue to dip lower, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Monday.
SCV November Home Sales Up 46%, Condos Up 24%; Inventory Keeps Shrinking
L.A. County Warns Residents to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine Scams
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is in Los Angeles County, scammers are targeting local residents with new vaccine scams.
L.A. County Warns Residents to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine Scams
%d bloggers like this: