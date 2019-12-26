[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer
| Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Faith Ellms

By Don Gilmore, Assistant Sports Information Director

By definition, a pioneer is a person who is among the first to explore or settle a new country or area.

Faith Ellms won’t be exploring or settling a new country or area.

What she will be pioneering, though, is women’s golf, the newest intercollegiate athletic offering at The Master’s University, set for debut in 2020-21 under head coach Jacob Hicks.

“Faith has a bubbly personality and will make a great addition to any team,” said TMU head coach Jacob Hicks. “What she lacks in experience she will make up for in zeal.”

Ellms, a senior at Valley Oaks Charter High School in Tehachapi, California, was introduced to the game at a very young age.

“I first began golfing when I was around the age of 4,” said Ellms. “My grandparents would take me out almost every day and my love for the game grew because of them.”

When asked about her collegiate athletic goals, Ellms said, “To grow in my skills and love for the game of golf and to perform to the best of my abilities. The most important goal is to be a Christ-like example to fellow competitors and teammates, giving glory to God in all competitions, games, practices, etc.”

“I chose The Master’s University because of its strong Biblical doctrine, staff, and students,” Ellms said when asked why she chose Master’s and what she is most looking forward to about attending TMU. “This family-like, Christ-focused community is what really pushed me into wanting to come to this university.

“I am most looking forward to growing in my faith and having a firm foundation laid down for me at The Master’s University. I am also looking forward to all the brothers and sisters in Christ that I will make while attending.”
